Five times The Weeknd appeared on films and television before The Idol

Fans know Abel Makkonen Tesfaye as The Weeknd, a talented musician who is all about catchy music and inspired music videos. To say that this Canadian singer-songwriter is well-known across the globe would be an understatement, as his official Youtube channel has multiple videos that have successfully crossed the billion views mark.

Over the years, the singer-songwriter has released many songs that have become chartbusters, such as Starboy and Blinding Lights. In addition to the music, this 33-year-old musician also puts a lot of effort into his music videos. A self-proclaimed cinephile, he is constantly inspired by the movies he watches.

Given his passion, fans knew that it was only a matter of time before he made a big splash as an actor as well. Interestingly enough, The Weeknd will get a chance to prove his mettle in The Idol, which is set to premiere on June 4, 2023.

Tesfaye is not only starring in the show but also one of the creators, along with Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. In the show, Lily-Rose Depp plays the role of an aspiring pop idol who has a complicated relationship with her self-help guru (played by Tesfaye).

The edgy trailer for The Idol has most certainly captured the attention of viewers, but it is interesting for fans to note that this is not the first time that The Weeknd has appeared in a TV show. Not only that, he has also made appearances in multiple films, although most of them have been focused on his music.

Saturday Night Live, Uncut Gems, and 3 more TV shows and movies that have featured The Weeknd

1) Saturday Night Live (2015, 2016, 2020)

It is always fun for fans when their favorite stars are on Saturday Night Live. The long-running show is known for its witty comedy skits, but in addition to that, the show also features live performances by musical guests.

Over the last few years, The Weeknd has appeared as a musical guest on the show multiple times. Particularly in season 45, he performed two songs Blinding Lights and Scared to Live. Fans also enjoyed the pre-recorded sketch On the Couch, which was a hilarious take on sleeping on the couch after a lovers spat.

2) Uncut Gems (2019)

Most moviegoers know Adam Sandler as the "funny man," which is not surprising as the actor has made a mark for his roles in comedy movies. However, this award-winning movie directed by Josh and Benny Safdie helps showcase the actor in a whole new light.

He does a great job playing the complex but charismatic lead character Howard Ratner, a jeweler with a gambling addiction. He places a high-stakes bet, and if it goes well, he is set for life, but if it doesn't, there is a lot to lose. In the movie, The Weeknd plays himself, who Howard meets at the club.

3) American Dad (2020)

When it comes to modern animated sitcoms for adults, a few in particular have been able to garner love and attention from viewers for their theme. American Dad is definitely one of them. Featuring the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Patrick Stewart, and more, it tells the story of the eccentric Smith family and their unusual housemates.

The Weeknd apprears in one of the episodes in season 17. In the episode, Stan kidnaps Abel Tesfaye to teach Roger a lesson in obeying rules, but things get interesting when The Weeknd starts utilizing his time away from the limelight doing mundane chores and activities, while Roger takes his place as the star.

4) The Dawn FM Experience (2022)

This is not exactly show or a feature film, it is more like a television music special. Directed by Micah Bickham, it premiered on Amazon Prime in 2022. Fans of The Weeknd are aware that he is very particular in terms of cinematography, which is why it is not surprising that this TV special is extremely artistic.

If one is looking for something that is aesthetically pleasing and easy on the ears at the same time, then this music special featuring The Weeknd is what you should be watching.

5) The Simpsons (2022)

The Simpsons has had a long run, and it is not unusual for celebrities to make appearances on the show. In episode 15 of season 33, Bart asks Homer to buy him a pair of Slipremes, shoes that have become popular after being promoted by an influencer named Orion Hughes. However, Homer being Homer, finds a way to goof it up. In the said episode, The Weeknd voices the characters Orion and Darius Hughes.

It is likely that many fans of The Weeknd may have not even realized that their favorite artist was a voice actor on the show. Well, if someone didn't know then, they do now, so be sure to check it out.

There is no doubt that The Weeknd has already established himself in the music industry, and now with the upcoming release of The Idol, fans will be hoping that he will also make a mark in the field of acting. However, only time will tell if he is successful.

