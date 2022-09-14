"Flatter than a pancake": AGT fans condemn Chapel Hart for their grand finale performance in Season 17 

NBC's AGT returned for its grand finale on Tuesday night, September 13, and it was extremely entertaining. Eleven acts made it to the finals, and only one will emerge as the winner when the results are announced. Among the finalists is the Mississippi country trio Chapel Hart.

For their finale performance, the AGT finalists decided to perform their original song titled American Pride. It wasn't their best performance, especially after they received a Golden Buzzer from the judges.

Although they won hearts and advanced from the semi-finals, their grand-final performance disappointed fans. The judges were also a little let down by their performance. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel commented on the group's off-key vocals.

Read on to learn more about Chapel Hart's performance during the AGT grand finale.

Chapel Hart performed their original song for the AGT Season 17 finale

Chapel Hart has been among the front runners this season on AGT. Although they gave it their best shot during the finale by performing an original song, it didn't work for them as the group faced problems with their vocals.

After their performance, Simon Cowell shared,

"I was on my feet because, if this had been an audition, I would have stopped you afterwards and gone, ‘Let’s go back to that chorus. Let’s do it a capella so I can hear that lyric and that meloldy, because the chorus, the lyric were beautiful.’ And bearing in mind after 9/11, what a beautiful message to send out on the most important night of your life."

The AGT judge continued to add that the group had his utmost respect. But he pointed out that the vocals were off because of their nerves. Ultimately, Simon Cowell put that aside and told the AGT finalists that he liked them.

Howie Mandel agreed with Simon Cowell and shared,

"You know, I agree with you. Some of the vocals were off, and maybe because you were emotional and because there was a lot of pressure. I think America’s gonna like that song. But the last two songs you did were 10 times better … People have to vote."

Although Heidi Klum didn't get to critique their performance because the show was running out of time, Sofia Vergara got the chance to share her opinion. She told Chapel Hart,

“There’s something about you girls performing as a group that is always so heartfelt. We are always so happy to have you here.”

The trio, Chapel Hart, was overwhelmed with the love they'd been receiving. They told Terry Crews,

“Tonight, to America and the rest of the world, we feel seen. Thank you so much.”

Fans disappointed with Chapel Hart's performance on AGT Grand Finale

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that their vocals were flat. Many added that this was the group's worst performance by far. They hoped that the group would improve on their performances in the future.

Sammy @kando84 Chapel Heart was unfortunately off-key the whole song; worst act so far. #AGT Chapel Heart was unfortunately off-key the whole song; worst act so far. #AGT

SR @VI_CYC I am a big fan of Chapel Hart but they are off tonight #AGT I am a big fan of Chapel Hart but they are off tonight #AGT

rach @rcove924 #AGT My favorite, Chapel Hart, just sooo off tonight. Such a bummer, but I still love ya. #AGT My favorite, Chapel Hart, just sooo off tonight. Such a bummer, but I still love ya.

JosephDylanJ @JosephDylanJ #chapelhart #AGT Hate to say it but @ChapelHartBand performance wasn’t the best compared to the other performances they have done. Wish you the best of luck tomorrow at the Finale on @AGT Hate to say it but @ChapelHartBand performance wasn’t the best compared to the other performances they have done. Wish you the best of luck tomorrow at the Finale on @AGT #chapelhart #AGT

Michele Mackey @MicheleMackey2 Chapel Hart was awful tonight. They were one of my early favs. #AGT Chapel Hart was awful tonight. They were one of my early favs. #AGT

AGT airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

