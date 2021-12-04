Flee movie where to watch: Streaming, plot, cast and all about the critically acclaimed documentary

The year 2021 has been all about thought-provoking features, and Flee is the latest on the list. Featuring the painfully true story of Amin Nawabi, Flee is an animated documentary backed by NEON for the Stateside release.

Renowned celebrities like Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau are also serving as executive producers for Flee.

NEON is only serving as the distributor in the USA for Flee. The movie is a joint project of several production companies from countries like the United States, United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Earlier this year, it was also selected as the official Danish entry at the 94th Academy Awards.

'Flee' movie: Release date, streaming details, tickets, and more

'Flee': Release date

Release date (Image via NEON)

The critically acclaimed animated feature has been making the rounds at various festivals since its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 28, 2021.

In Denmark, Flee was released on June 17, 2021, while in the USA, it is receiving a release on December 3, 2021. The film will screen across theatres in the United States.

Viewers can get the tickets for Flee here.

Has 'Flee' been released digitally?

The movie is not streaming anywhere (Image via NEON)

Flee is meant for a memorable theatrical experience, which implies its theatre-exclusive release. Hence, fans waiting for the digital release will have to wait longer.

'Flee': Cast, characters, and plot

Flee stars the following cast and characters:

Daniel Karimyar voices Amin (9-11)

Fardin Mijdzadeh voices Amin (15-18)

Milad Eskandari voices Saif (8)

Belal Faiz voices Saif (13-19)

Elaha Faiz voices Fahima (13-18)

Zahra Mehrwarz voices Fahima (28)

Sadia Fai voices Sabia (16-26)

Many other voice actors (including the anonymous ones) in the film have portrayed various roles in Flee.

The film tells a gut-wrenching and heart-breaking real-life story of Amin Nawabi, who co-wrote it with Poher Rasmussen. It follows Amin's real-life of his childhood to him being on the verge of getting married to his husband.

As per the official sources, the synopsis of Flee is here:

"FLEE tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon to be husband. Recounted mostly through animation to director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, he tells for the first time the story of his extraordinary journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan."

Edited by Mason J. Schneider