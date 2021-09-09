Where to watch Mogul Mowgli? Streaming details, plot and all about the Riz Ahmed starrer

Mogul Mowgli is a drama film about a British Pakistani rapper released in the UK on October 30, 2020. The Riz Ahmed starrer also premiered at various reputed film festivals across the globe. Due to the subject matter the movie deals with, Mogul Mowgli has been lauded by critics.

Mogul Mowgli held a rating of 93% at Rotten Tomatoes, while at Metacritic, it has a score of 72/100. Riz Ahmed played the protagonist and also co-wrote the film with the director Bassam Tariq. Almost a year after the movie's release in the UK, it has finally made its way to the USA.

Mogul Mowgli: Everything about the drama film about British Pakistani rapper

When was Mogul Mowgli released in the USA?

The movie arrived on the first weekend of September, i.e., on September 3, 2021. Hence, viewers can step outside and have a theatrical experience of this excellent movie.

Is Mogul Mowgli releasing online?

Sadly, Mogul Mowgli is not releasing digitally on any platform like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, et cetera. The only way to watch the movie in the US is through theatres.

When will Mogul Mowgli release online?

Strand Releasing has distribution rights for Mogul Mowgli in the USA, and there is no official word from their side regarding its online release. Fans will have to wait for the official announcement.

What is the runtime of Mogul Mowgli?

Mogul Mowgli is one hour and 29 minutes long (89 minutes)

Mogul Mowgli: Synopsis, cast, and characters

Official Synopsis

The official Synopsis of Mogul Mowgli is given below:

"It follows the story of a British Pakistani rapper (Riz Ahmed) who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an illness that forces him to face his past, his family, and the uncertainty of his legacy."

Riz Ahmed's previous live-action performance was in Sound of Metal, which earned him an Oscar nomination. Hence, fans can keep their expectations sky-high for Mogul Mowgli as Ahmed has effortlessly pulled off the role of an ailing rapper facing struggles in life.

Cast and characters

Riz Ahmed as Zed

Aiysha Hart as Bina

Alyy Khan as Bashir

Sudha Bhuchar as Nasra

Nabhaan Rizwan as RPG

Anjana Vasan as Vaseem

Hussain Manawer as Bilal

Kiran Sonia Sawar as Asma

Jeff Mirza as Ghulab Mian

