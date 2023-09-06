Flo Milli 2023 North American tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Alabama's rap sensation, Flo Milli, has excited her fans by announcing her North American headline tour titled Thanks for Coming Here, Ho, scheduled to begin this fall. This tour will feature support from talented special guest Maiya the Don and promises to bring their music to fans all across North America.

The tour is set to have a total of 16 North American dates, and fans in major cities like Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, and Atlanta will have the chance to witness these amazing artists in action.

The tour also aligns perfectly with the release of Flo Milli's latest single, Fruit Loop. This catchy track is a sneak peek into her highly anticipated second studio album, Fine Ho, Stay, which fans have been eagerly waiting for.

General sale tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. via the official website of Flo Milli.

Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated with the tour.

Flo Milli's tour will begin in San Francisco and end in Dallas

Flo Milli will kick off the tour with her San Francisco concert, scheduled to take place on October 21, 2023. After performing across four cities, the rapper will finally wrap up her tour with a concert in Dallas on November 13, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues for the tour:

October 21, 2023: San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

October 22, 2023: Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

October 25, 2023: Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

October 27, 2023: Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

October 28, 2023: Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

October 29, 2023: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

October 30, 2023: Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

November 1, 2023: Boston, MA – House of Blues

November 2, 2023: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

November 3, 2023: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

November 6, 2023: New York, NY – Terminal 5

November 8, 2023: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

November 9, 2023: Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 11, 2023: Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

November 12, 2023: Austin, TX – Emo’s

November 13, 2023: Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

Flo Milli is an American rapper known for her viral hit single

Beef FloMix

Flo Milli is an American rapper from Alabama who shot to fame thanks to internet virality in 2018. Her hit single Beef FloMix introduced her unique style and fearless confidence to a massive online audience. This catchy track marked the beginning of her remarkable journey.

Born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, she started her rap journey at just 11 years old. She released her first single, No Hook, at the age of 16 in 2015. Although she dropped some music over the years, her big break came when she reimagined Playboi Carti and Ethereal's song Beef in 2018.

Beef FloMix caught the attention of the internet, turning it into a viral sensation. People started using it for their dance videos, and soon enough, the song was streaming by the millions and viewed in videos millions of times.

Following this, Flo Milli continued to release viral singles like In the Party in 2019 and a series of tracks in 2020, including Not Friendly, Weak, and Like That Bitch. She also signed with RCA Records.

In July 2020, she dropped her first mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here?, which gained recognition on the Billboard 200 chart and earned her a BET Hip Hop Awards nomination for Best New Artist.

Her career kept soaring with guest appearances and singles like Roaring 20s in 2021 and PBC in 2022. Her debut full-length album, You Still Here, Ho?, arrived in July 2022, cementing her status as a rising rap star.

In 2023, Flo Milli continued to drop hit tracks, including the collaboration with Ludacris titled Buying All Black, and the singles Nasty Dancer and Einstein.

Her journey from the Alabama underground rap scene to internet stardom showcases her remarkable talent and determination in the world of music.