Flo Milli Canada concert 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American rapper Flo Milli has added two additional concert dates for her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour. The artist will perform in Canada on the following dates and venues:

October 28 -- Le Studio TD in Montreal

October 29 -- Axis Club in Toronto

Tickets for the Montreal show will be available on September 9 at 10 am EDT on Ticketmaster. Tickets for the Toronto show will be available on September 7 from 10 am EDT on Ticketweb.

Flo Milli will be supported by special guest Monaleo on all her tour dates. Her tour will kick off in Atlanta on October 18, and will run through November 16 in Los Angeles.

In a statement, the artist said:

“It’s gonna be a party every night, and I can’t wait to perform these new songs for everybody!”

Flo Milli’s new songs will feature entries from her recently released album including You Still Here, Ho? like Big Steppa, No Face, Conceited. Check out all the tour dates from the artist below.

Flo Milli 2022 Tour dates

October 18 – Atlanta, GA at Masquerade (Hell)

October 21 — Washington D.C. at The Howard Theatre

October 25 — New York, NY at Bowery Ballroom

October 26 — Boston, MA at Brighton Music Hall

October 28 — Montreal, QC at Le Studio TD

October 29 — Toronto, ON at The Axis Club

October 31 — Detroit, MI at The Shelter

November 1 — Chicago at Avondale Music Hall

November 2 — Minneapolis, MN at Amsterdam

November 4 — Denver, CO at Cervantes Ballroom

November 5 — Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex (Grand)

November 7 — Portland, OR at Hawthorne Theatre

November 8 — Seattle, WA at Neumos

November 9 — Vancouver, BC at Fortune Sound Club

November 11 — Oakland, CA at Starline Social Club

November 15 — Santa Ana, CA at Observatory OC

November 16 — Los Angeles, CA at Roxy Theatre

More about the artist

Flo Milli is an American rapper who rose to prominence with her TikTok viral songs. These included Beef FloMix and In the Party, which eventually got certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. The artist later signed a recording deal with Justin Goldman's '94 Sounds and RCA Records.

In 2020, Flo Milli released her debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here?, to critical acclaim. The mixtape achieved an entry on the Billboard 200. In 2022, Rolling Stone placed the mixtape on the '200 Greatest Hip Hop Albums of All Time.' Flo Milli was also nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. In July 2022, she released her debut album You Still Here, Ho?

On July 17, the singer released the single Conceited followed by No Face on July 22. The track was produced by Tasha Catour. On July 19, the rapper released 15 song tracks for the album. The album features Tiffany Pollard, Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty. The artist released the album two days before its original release.

