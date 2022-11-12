Florida Strawberry Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, price and more

The lineup for the Florida Strawberry Festival 2023 has been released. This is the 88th iteration of the festival and is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 12 in Plant City.

Twenty headline artists will perform throughout the course of eleven days at the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2023 event. Among the headliners are Willie Nelson, The Train, and Luke Skynyrd. The prices for their concerts are listed below.

As per Fox News, the Florida Strawberry festival attracts over five hundred thousand people every year. The festival’s website elaborated by stating:

“The fabric of American life is woven into the Festival through social events, contests, youth developmental programs, top-name entertainment, and parades with glorious floats and high-stepping marching bands.”

Further noting:

“The Florida Strawberry Festival represents a piece of Americana, a time in American history when fairs and festivals brought communities together through celebrations of their harvests. It has continued to grow in popularity year after year through the preservation of this heritage. Central to its focus, the Festival continues to preserve and enhance the agricultural and historical legacy of the Florida strawberry.”

Fla Strawberry Fest @FLStrawberryFst Headline entertainment, rides, delicious food, livestock shows, exhibits, and world-famous strawberry shortcake! Mark your calendar to join us for one sweet time at #BerryFest23 Headline entertainment, rides, delicious food, livestock shows, exhibits, and world-famous strawberry shortcake! Mark your calendar to join us for one sweet time at #BerryFest23. https://t.co/Cuaukvzz5Q

Tickets for the Florida Strawberry Festival festival will be available starting December 8 at 8 am PT from the festival’s official website. Tickets can also be accessed by calling 813-754-1996, or purchased from Amscot Main Ticket Office at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

Florida Strawberry Festival 2023 lineup

March 2, 2023

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra at 10.30 am (free with paid gate admission)

The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin' Tour at 3.30 pm ($30 + gate admission)

March 3, 2023

Willie Nelson at 3.30 pm ($50 + gate admission)

Halestorm at 7.30 pm ($45 + gate admission)

March 4, 2023

Sara Evans at 3.30 pm ($35 + gate admission)

March 5, 2023

The Gatlin Brothers at 3.30 pm ($25 + gate admission)

March 6, 2023

Neal McCoy at 3.30 pm ($30 + gate admission)

Josh Turner at 7.30 pm ($35 + gadte admission)

March 7, 2023

Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw at 3.30 pm ($35 + gate admission)

CeCe Winans at 7.30 pm

March 8, 2023

Tanya Tucker at 3.30 pm

March 9, 2023

Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets at 10.30 am (Free with paid gate admission)

Tommy James & The Shondells at 3.30 pm

for King & Country at 7.30 pm

March 10, 2023

Wayne Newton at 3.30 pm ($40 + gate admission)

Train at 7.30 pm ($50 + gate admission)

March 11, 2023

Sawyer Brown at 3.30 pm ($30 + gate admission)

Keith Sweat at 7.30 pm ($40 + gate admission)

March 12, 2023

Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown at 3.30 pm

Lynyrd Skynyrd at 7.30 pm ($60 + gate admission)

Apart from the event headliners, there will be several free entertainment options at the Florida Strawberry Festival to choose from, along with rides and attractions. The free event includes an Entenmann Strawberry Tent, which will feature Jessica Lynne Witty featuring Chris Jones and Kazual.

The free on-ground entertainment features Runa Pacha Indian World and Robinson’s Racing Pigs. More information on the free entertainment shows will be released in January, close to the festival.

This year’s festival will feature the theme of the strawberry shortcake dessert. As per the event's official website, a new theme is created for each year’s festival.

