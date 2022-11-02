Floyd Fest 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Floyd Fest recently announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration. The festival will take place from July 26 to July 30 next year at the Festival Park in Virginia, and will feature The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, and Goose, among 100 other artists.

The festival, dubbed as FloydFest 23~Forever, will also feature Shane Smith & The Saints, Atlin Gün, Nikki Lane, Ian Noe, and The Wilder Blue. Additionally, the event will have FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise winner Palmyra and runner-up The Jared Stout Band.

The acts will take place across six stages during the five days of Floyd Fest.

In a statement, Floyd Fest producer and founder Kris Hodges said:

“For this year’s program, I wanted to ensure that the quality FloydFest is known for remains true and endearing to the thousands who flock to our unforgettable experience on the mountain.”

He further added:

“By bringing in some of the nation’s best rock, country, jam and Americana artists, FloydFest continues to be ‘Forever’ making strides in the industry … and beyond. Our new location and next level experience will be sure to tantalize all senses and awaken the spirit in all who attend.”

Floyd Fest 2023 tickets are now available on the festival's website

Tickets for Floyd Fest 2023 are currently available in various categories via the festival’s website. These include three-day general admission tickets priced at $275, four-day general admission tickets priced at $300, and five-day general admission tickets which are currently sold out.

A Kids general admission ticket will be priced from $300. Per reports, ticket prices will increase next year on January 1, April 1 and July 1, and finally when the gates open on July 26. Additional lineup additions will arrive on November 15.

In a statement, Sam Calhoun, chief operating officer of Floyd Fest and Across-the-Way Productions, said:

“Our endgame has always been to become the gold-standard example of a ‘boutique’ festival, and now, with a new home, and with the stated goal to park and camp each-and-every patron on one site — eradicating the need for offsite lots and offsite shuttles — our dream is manifesting into reality. We are grateful, we are energized, we are inspired — and we’re doing this for our patrons.”

He further added:

“What we have created as a festival and family over the past two decades+ has blossomed into a year-round, indelible intention and lifestyle. Our renewed mission is to sustain this family for years and years to come. What we have curated and originated is bigger than each of us, and it deserves to go on ‘Forever.’”

More about the headliners

Among the headliners is the American rock band My Morning Jacket, which was formed in 1998. The band’s lineup features vocalist/guitarist Jim James, bassist Tom Blankenship, drummer Patrick Hallahan, guitarist Carl Broemel, and keyboardist Bo Koster.

The group rose to popularity after the release of their debut album, The Tennessee Fire (1999) following which the band released their next album At Dawn in 2001. Their 2005 album Z represented a critical breakthrough.

Their most recent work, featuring albums including The Waterfall, was released in 2015, followed by The Waterfall II in 2020 and My Morning Jacket in 2021.

