Fogo de Chão introduces new seafood items: All you need to know

Fogo de Chão, the Brazilian steakhouse known for its authentic churrasco experience, has recently expanded its menu with a variety of seafood dishes. The steakhouse continues to offer a selection of meats carved tableside by skilled gaucho chefs.

Diners seeking light yet flavorful options can indulge in the new seafood menu items, launched on March 25, 2025, at participating Fogo de Chão locations across the U.S.

Introduction to Fogo de Chão's seafood menu items

Fogo de Chão's new seafood dishes combine traditional Brazilian cooking styles with seafood ingredients as part of their current menu selection. The latest offerings include:

Chilled Lobster and Shrimp (Price: $48.00)

Chilled Lobster Shrimp is a fresh platter featuring two cold water lobster claws, one split lobster tail, and four jumbo shrimp. The meal is served with butter, Fogo's signature Brazilian Malagueta cocktail sauce, and fresh lemon slices to enhance the coastal flavors.

Seafood Tower (Price: $112.00)

This dish features a selection of split cold-water lobster tails, full lobster claws, jumbo shrimp, snow crab legs, and green-lipped mussels. The tower is surely a visual feast and perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Miso-Glazed Chilean Sea Bass (Price: $53.00)

A Brazilian take on an American classic, this dish includes a pan-seared sea bass drizzled with homemade papaya vinaigrette and served with a side of asparagus. The miso glaze adds a subtle sweetness to the dish, complementing the fish's natural richness.

Roasted Apple & Butternut Squash Salad (Price: $18.00)

The seasonal plate unites roasted butternut squash and Fuji apples, drizzled with honey and a final garnish of fresh lime zest. The salad balances acidity and sweetness, making it a refreshing addition to rich seafood dishes.

Seasonal Fall Hummus (Price: $14.00)

A blend of hummus, beets, tahini, and pumpkin, topped with orange zest, sesame seeds, and fresh herbs. This vibrant dish offers a balance of earthy and citrus flavors.

Carrot Ginger Soup ( Price: $12.00)

A vegan-friendly option for the diners featuring fresh carrots and ginger blended with coconut milk and herbs. This soup is a comforting experience for those who prefer a lighter start to their meal.

Pan-Seared Salmon ( Price: $45.00)

A seared salmon fillet is served with grilled asparagus and topped with chimichurri sauce. This dish blends buttery salmon and fresh herbal notes of the chimichurri.

Whole Branzino ( Prize: $90.00)

A 2-pound fresh fish, fire-roasted and carved tableside, served with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and parsley for a simple yet flavorful finish.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail ( Prize: $27.00)

Six poached jumbo shrimp served with Brazilian Malagueta cocktail sauce and fresh lemon for a zesty touch.

Availability and dining experience

A whole Branzino meal is available for parties of four or more from Wednesday through Sunday. Restaurant guests can order à la carte, choosing either the Chilled Lobster and Shrimp or the Seafood Tower to tailor their dining.

Brand commitment

Fogo de Chão claims to stand by its commitment to sustainability and community engagement. No Kid Hungry, a campaign to eliminate child hunger in America, has an association with this dining establishment.

Both in-restaurant diners and online customers ordering can contribute to the No Kid Hungry campaign. With every $5 donation, Fogo offers a Dining Card, valid for $25 off two Full Churrasco Dinners as a token of appreciation.

Fogo de Chão’s latest seafood additions are a fresh expansion of its churrasco dining experience, blending seafood with its authentic Brazilian flavors and techniques. Diners can expect a unique seafood experience.

