Is Lipton discontinuing their Peach Ice Tea flavor? Viral rumor debunked 

Lipton's Peach Ice Tea flavor sparked widespread concern among fans after the brand jokingly announced its discontinuation on March 18, 2025. A social media post titled "REST IN PEACH" claimed the flavor was being phased out, only for Lipton to reverse course hours later, calling it an early April Fools' prank.

While the company clarified that the Peach Iced Tea flavor remains available, the stunt triggered frustration and confusion among loyal customers. The initial post featured a peach-flavored tea can with angel wings and a mock apology, prompting backlash. Within hours, Lipton reversed course, claiming the announcement was an "early April Fool's joke" due to a "mixed-up" calendar.

The brand clarified that Peach Iced Tea was "here to stay" and promised to send "surprises" to fans who posted the "best reactions." The incident split fans, with some praising the humor and others labeling it a "Marketing 101 fail."

Lipton’s initial “rest in peach” announcement for Peach Ice Tea

From “RIPeach” to April Fools: A brand’s viral misstep (Image via Instagram/@liptonicetea)

On March 18, Lipton posted an Instagram image of its Peach Ice Tea flavor with angel wings and a caption stating:

"REST IN PEACH"

The brand claimed the flavor was being discontinued, citing "ruined" afternoon routines and hinting at a possible future return. A fake apology and the hashtag #RIPeach accompanied the post, which also joked about creating a "support group" for affected fans.

The announcement did not clarify it was a prank upfront, leading many to believe the Peach Iced Tea flavor was genuinely being removed. The announcement post garnered almost 18k comments. Hours later, Lipton backtracked with a follow-up post, blaming the hoax on an early April Fools' mix-up.

Lipton clarifies the Peach Ice Tea flavor’s status

Lipton's follow-up post after the controversial discontinuation fiasco (Image via Instagram/@liptonicetea)

In its March 19 update, Lipton confirmed the Peach Iced Tea flavor was never discontinued. The company attributed the confusion to a poorly timed joke, writing:

"Did you really think she was going anywhere???"

While some fans appreciated the humor, others criticized the campaign for causing unnecessary stress. The brand promised to reward "the biggest fans" with surprises, adding a winking emoji to lighten the tone. The brand's attempt to engage followers with a "legendary comeback" narrative backfired, highlighting the risks of ambiguous marketing.

The fallout from the April Fools’ prank

Lipton’s latest stunt left fans feeling manipulated (Image via Lipton)

The incident underscores the fine line brands walk with viral marketing. Lipton's use of #RIPeach and faux sincerity left many fans feeling reportedly manipulated. They called the stunt "not funny" and criticized the emotional whiplash. Lipton's U.S. website and retailers like Amazon continued listing the product as available during the controversy, contradicting the initial post.

Despite the brand's short-lived prank, Lipton's Peach Ice Tea flavor remains a permanent offering. For the most accurate updates regarding Peach Ice Tea, fans should cross-check information through Lipton's official website, customer service, or verified social media accounts.

