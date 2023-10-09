Food Network’s star chef Michael Chiarello dies from a severe allergic reaction at 61

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello died due to an acute allergic reaction on October 7, 2023, in Napa, California. The announcement of his demise was made by his company, Gruppo Chiarello, on the same day. According to the statement released, Chef Michael was surrounded by family and friends during his last moments.

The star chef, who had won the Chef of the Year title, hosted food shows, and authored cookbooks, was deeply mourned by his family. He is survived by his wife, Eileen, and four children – daughters Margaux, Felicia, Giana, and son Aiden. On behalf of the family, the statement released by his company says:

“His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table…His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

Chef Michael Chiarello was being treated for an allergy leading to anaphylactic shock

The death of the star chef has shocked his fans

The star chef passed away at Queen of the Valley Medical Centre in Napa, where he was hospitalized for a week. He was being treated for acute allergy leading to anaphylactic shock. The cause for the allergy and treatment details are as yet undisclosed. The celebrity chef and host was 61 at the time of his death.

Chef Michael Chiarello is known for his stint with Food Network, which earned him a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Service Show Host in 2005. His television career, starting with PBS, has spanned many years and numerous channels. His cookbooks cover Italian and Californian cuisine. Several fans have expressed dismay at the news of his demise on social media platforms.

Fans are baffled by the cause of death of Chef Chiarello

Who was Chef Michael Chiarello?

Known for his unique culinary style infusing Italian cuisine into Napa Valley, chef Michael Chiarello was born in Turlock, California, in January 1962. He graduated from The Culinary Institute of America and followed it up with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from Florida International University.

The star chef received awards for hosting a popular food show

In 1984, he opened his first restaurant, Toby’s Bar and Grill, in Miami, along with The Grand Bay Hotel in Florida. He designed and opened his famous Napa Valley restaurant, Tra Vigne Restaurant, in 1987. He also owned other restaurants named Ottimo, Bottega, and Coqueta (in both Napa Valley and San Francisco).

Food and Wine Magazine honored him with the Chef of the Year award in 1985. He also ranked second in the first season of Bravo’s Top Chef Masters in 2009 and third on 2011’s “super chefs” edition of The Next Iron Chef. Moreover, chef Michael Chiarello launched his own high-end olive oil brand, Olio Santo.

Chiarello was a popular chef and host of many food competitions

The extensive cookbook writer is also known for popular works such as Michael Chiarello’s Casual Cooking, At Home with Michael Chiarello: Easy Entertaining, and Bottega: Bold Italian Flavors from the Heart of California’s Wine Country. His first release was the Tra Vigne Cookbook.

His TV career debuted with the 2000’s PBS cooking series, Season by Season. In 2003, chef Michael Chiarello hosted Food Network’s Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello. He also featured in other Food Network shows such as Chopped, Restaurant: Impossible, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, and The Next Iron Chef.

While his kitchens and fans deeply mourn his loss, his family will continue to lovingly hold the moments they cherished with him, as expressed in the official statement from chef Michael Chiarello’s company. The family has asked mourners to donate to Meals on Wheels instead of floral arrangements.