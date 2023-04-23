Chopped: Military Salute season 1 release date and air time on Food Network

A brand new culinary competition series, Chopped: Military Salute season 1 is all set to premiere on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Food Network. It will feature fearless military chefs putting their culinary skills to the test and creating unique dishes to impress the judges to win the title and a grand cash prize of up to $75,000. Viewers are set to witness a lot of fun and delectable dishes on the show.

The Chopped: Military Salute contestants will use their skills from the military, including patience, grit, and perseverance, and put all of it into their cooking for the competition.

The chefs will go through a variety of challenges, where they will have to prove their mettle in order to secure their safety and keep moving forward. Fans will have to wait and see who makes it all the way to the end.

What to expect from Chopped: Military Salute season 1?

Season 1 of Chopped: Military Salute will have the contestants use their skills from the strenuous environment that they have been a part of and use it to create a whole set of dishes in the competition.

However, the series is not just restricted to one cadre of chefs. Chefs from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines will compete against each other to create incredible dishes.

According to Food Network's bio, the chefs will do their best to use "precision, speed, and persistence" to battle it out in the preliminary round and reach the final showdown round and get one step closer to achieving the title of Chopped Champion. They will be presenting their dishes to a set of culinary legends from a variety of fields.

The Chopped chefs will showcase their culinary skills and excellence over three different rounds, including appetizer, entrée, and dessert. However, the contestants will have to use a mandatory basket of mystery ingredients to work with throughout the course of the challenge.

The officers will have to present their dishes to a rotating panel of judges - including Air Force veteran Sunny Anderson, Scott Conant, Cliff Crooks, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Marc Murphy.

The chosen chefs will be competing individually in the beginning stage of the competition. Things will, however, change in the end.

Food Network @FoodNetwork The Military Salute tournament starts Tuesday at 8|7c on Food Network or set your DVR! Check out an exciting sneak peek at the Navy chefs battling and cooking their hearts out in the #Chopped kitchenThe Military Salute tournament starts Tuesday at 8|7c on Food Network or set your DVR! Check out an exciting sneak peek at the Navy chefs battling and cooking their hearts out in the #Chopped kitchen 👀⚓️🇺🇸 The Military Salute tournament starts Tuesday at 8|7c on Food Network or set your DVR! 🔪 https://t.co/C6NnEyetWR

In the Chopped: Military Salute grand finale, a twist will shake up the existing dynamics. The finalists will represent each of their military branches and team up to cook against one legendary chef in every round. They will be battling it out against Eric Adjepong, Tiffani Faison, and Amanda Freitag.

They will also earn the $75k cash prize, which can be donated to their choice of charity, and will gain the coveted title. According to the network's bio, a surprise VIP guest will be commemorating the final showdown with their presence to surprise the contestants and celebrate the competitors.

Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery spoke about the upcoming culinary competition and said:

"Chopped is a battle of precision and skill and in Chopped: Military Salute we celebrate the men and women who put their precision and skill to the test every day and who have devoted their lives to their country."

She continued:

"With increased stakes and a finale twist, this tournament will have the audience on the edge of their seats as the best of the best bring their passion, pride and prowess to the Chopped kitchen.”

Food Network @FoodNetwork 🎖🫡 The tournament begins Tuesday, April 25 at 8|7c on Food Network or set your DVR! Our nation’s best is put to the ultimate test when 16 military chefs battle to represent their branch in the #Chopped Military Salute tournament🎖🫡 The tournament begins Tuesday, April 25 at 8|7c on Food Network or set your DVR! Our nation’s best is put to the ultimate test when 16 military chefs battle to represent their branch in the #Chopped Military Salute tournament 🇺🇸🎖🫡 The tournament begins Tuesday, April 25 at 8|7c on Food Network or set your DVR! https://t.co/RfNq3uA6rQ

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Food Network.

