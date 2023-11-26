Footpatrol x Puma Velophasis sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Together with Puma, Footpatrol will reintroduce the Puma Velophasis silhouette in the fall of 2023, channeling the spirit of the early 2000s. This collaboration, with the upcoming Footpatrol x Puma Velophasis, pays tribute to the ‘Y2K’ fashion trend by combining ultra-modern and understated looks. This collaborative sneaker will be a great choice for this fall.

On Saturday, December 2nd, sneakerheads will be able to purchase the Footpatrol x Puma Velophasis exclusively at Footpatrol, both in-store and online. The price of these throwback sneakers is £140 (about $153), and they come in sizes ranging from UK4 to UK12.

With this amazing partnership, sneakerheads won’t want to pass up the opportunity to go back in time to the early 2000s.

Footpatrol x Puma Velophasis sneakers are complimented with blue hues all over

Here's another look at the collaborative sneaker (Image via Footpatrol)

The Footpatrol x Puma Velophasis is a sneaker that perfectly captures the spirit of the Y2K trend thanks to its seamless combination of futuristic design with a contemporary runner style. The design is dominated by a modern color scheme that mostly consists of shades of shiny silver and ice blue.

Materials that are see-through, heel logos made of bouncy gel that are reminiscent of inflatable furniture, and reflective coatings that are hidden under air mesh panels are all examples of great attention to detail.

The collaboration is evident with alternate branding of Puma and Footpatrol on the tongues of these kicks. The heel tab of the sneakers also boasts the signature mask logo of Footpatrol. Further, the side panel towards the heel and tongue also sports the Velophasis marking.

Footpatrol goes the additional mile by designing pictures that are similar to console game demo discs that can be seen in print magazines in order to boost the look of the early 2000s.

These images provide a journey down memory road and even come complete with dated sound effects for the menu buttons. The combination of an old-school menu system that is broken down into Metal, Gel, and Ice components, together with music that takes you back in time, will transport you to another era.

The Velophasis series was introduced at the beginning of 2023, and it has three distinct drops. The Puma Velophasis collection was created with significant input from a variety of sources, including contemporary fashions as well as Puma's historic performance running shoes. The Velophasis sneakers have a dynamic look thanks to the usage of a layout that consists of multiple panels.

Each of these drops has a unique colorway in addition to unique design elements that are exclusive to that drop alone. The design of the Puma Velophasis was influenced by the Puma Complete line, which was an important turning point for the company in the 2000s.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Footpatrol)

Footpatrol is a retailer that sells athletic and casual footwear and accessories from renowned sportswear labels. This brand first appeared in London in 2002 and has since expanded to other major cities including Paris and Dublin.

The Footpatrol collaborations with Puma Velophasis, New Era 59FIFTY Paris Exclusive, and Clarks Originals Desert Trek Cup are just a few examples of the limited-edition collaborations Footpatrol has produced. Footpatrol is more than simply a store; it's a hub for discerning sneakerheads and collectors.

The Footpatrol x Velophasis is an incredible addition to the shoe collection of any fashion-conscious sneakerhead. Keep it locked with the Footpatrol website to cop this drop.