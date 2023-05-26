What time will Pleasures x Puma Velophasis shoes drop? Price and more details explored 

Like the Suede and the Clyde, Puma has a long history of producing legendary sneakers. The German sportswear juggernaut, however, isn't afraid to try out fresh, cutting-edge styles that defy standard footwear notions. The Puma Velophasis, an innovative hybrid shoe that draws inspiration from the running tradition of the 2000s and offers an interesting lifestyle silhouette, is one of its most recent designs.

The collaborative Velophasis chunky sneakers are scheduled to enter the shoe market on June 24, 2023, at 9:00 AM GMT +5:30. The partnering labels' online and physical stores, as well as specific retailers, will be offering the pairs. It will have men's sizing options and a $150 suggested retail price per pair.

Pleasures x Puma Velophasis shoes feature a pink fusion of retro and futuristic esthetics

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Velophasis silhouette arrived on the market in 2023 as a component of the sportswear brand's Future Retro line, which honors the company's running heritage while fusing it with contemporary design and technology. The Puma Complete label of performance-oriented athletic shoes, which launched in the early 2000s and had unusual shapes and colors, influenced the layout of the Velophasis.

The Velophasis has an obtrusive, overblown shape that conveys a sensation of dynamism along with speed. The outer layer is made up of several leather sections that give it a layered, textured appearance. Black accents are used on the toebox, midfoot, and the huge Puma Formstrip that runs around the heel.

The base layer is made of purple ripstop fabric with smokey effects that add contrast and depth to the sneaker. Along with tonal pink laces, the tongue flap is purple and features Pleasures and Puma branding. A semi-translucent rubber overlay near the collar adds another hit of Pleasures branding while providing stability and support.

The midsole of the shoe is made of foam and has a worn-away pink finish that gives the sneaker a vintage vibe. The rubber traction pattern on the outsole, which is also pink, ensures friction as well as sturdiness. A streetwear brand from Los Angeles called Pleasures, known for its edgy and provocative designs and slogans, uses a combination of purple and pink tones to create a colorful and eye-catching color scheme that symbolizes the outgoing and rebellious character of the brand.

The new Velophasis is an artistic collaboration that showcases the business's limitless potential. The sneaker's blend of classic and modern features results in a unique and vibrant design that stands out from the crowd.

The description of the shoe on the shoe label’s website reads:

“The first PUMA x PLEASURES collection is inspired by 00's aesthetics with a nod to our origins translated in graphics throughout the collection.The Velophasis silhouette is a 2000s hybrid, taking inspiration from our heritage performance running range.”

This is not the first time that the two have teamed up to create some memorable sneakers. In 2022, they released two colorways of the Puma Suede, one of the shoe label's most iconic models. Back in 2021, the duo collaborated on another classic silhouette, the Clyde.

These previous collaborations demonstrate the affinity between the two brands, as they both share a passion for creating sneakers that are bold, stylish, and timeless.

