Nike SB Dunk Low Fog shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored 

Owing to its long and glorious history of influential designs and its close ties to the skating community, the Nike SB Dunk brand has continued to remain a fan favorite. A few inline SB Dunk Lows have kept things basic by combining neutral uppers with gum bottoms outside of the wild creations. Along with the "Court Purple" colorway's reappearance, the "Fog" version from 2021 will also be available again over the holiday season.

This holiday season, the Nike SB Dunk Low Fog has been slated to go on sale at Nike SB-affiliated skate shops and potentially through Nike SNKRS as well. The complete shoe will be covered in a Black/Cool Grey-Black-Black-Gum Light Brown color scheme, and the retail cost, in men's sizes, is set at $115.

Nike SB Dunk Low Fog shoes are combined with grey and gum brown accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike SB is known for its innovative and stylish skateboarding sneakers that cater to the needs and preferences of skaters and sneakerheads alike. One of its most popular models is the Nike SB Dunk Low, which has been released in various colorways and collaborations over the years.

However, one of the most intriguing and eye-catching versions of the Nike SB Dunk Low is the Fog edition, which was released in 2021 as a homage to the 2005 Nike SB Dunk High Fog.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Fog is a sneaker that draws inspiration from the mysterious and atmospheric phenomenon of fog, which can create a sense of uncertainty and mystery in any environment. The sneaker features a black suede upper contrasted with a gray leather Nike Swoosh logo on its side and a gray Nike SB branding on its heel.

The sneaker also has a mesh tongue, black laces, a dark midsole, black rubber sole, and a gum rubber outsole that adds a touch of warmth and contrast to the otherwise dark and gloomy color scheme.

Further, the sneaker is designed to provide skaters with the comfort, durability, and traction they need while skateboarding. The shoes have a low-cut silhouette that allow for more freedom of movement and flexibility, as well as a padded tongue and collar that offer cushioning and support.

The sneaker also has a Zoom Air unit in the heel that absorbs impact and provides responsive cushioning, while the outsole has a circular tread pattern that enhances grip and control on various surfaces.

The "Fog" iteration is a sneaker that stands out in the dark with its fog-inspired design and colorway. The sneaker is a nod to the 2005 Nike SB Dunk High Fog, which also featured a black and gray color scheme with a gum rubber outsole.

However, the SB Dunk Low Fog has some subtle differences from its high-top counterpart, such as the placement of the Nike Swoosh logo on the side panel instead of the toe box, and the use of suede instead of leather for the upper material.

The SB Dunk Low, which is slated for a restock, is a sneaker that combines style, performance, and history in one package.

It is a sneaker that captures the essence of fog, which can be both beautiful and mysterious at the same time. The shoes promise to make a statement in any setting, whether it is on the streets or on the ramp.

