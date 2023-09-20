For All Mankind season 1 gets Blu-ray release date

Among the recent releases from Apple TV+, For All Mankind has stood out as one of the most compelling television shows in the sci-fi genre. After three years of streaming, the Apple TV Original is finally getting its Blu-ray release in the month of November.

For All Mankind season 1 has been slated to be released on November 14, 2023, which also happens to be four days after the release of its fourth season. The one-of-a-kind science fiction drama offers an alternate take on the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union. So far, the show has had an exceptional run on the streaming platform itself.

For All Mankind Blu-ray release: Details explored

The Apple TV+ Original, created by Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, takes viewers on a fascinating journey into an alternate history of space exploration. The premise of the show is hinged on a profound alternation of history: What would be the case if the Soviets landed on the moon first instead of the United States?

For All Mankind is based on a story that starts with the Soviet Union landing a crew on the Moon before the US, which sets off a chain reaction that is set to change the course of history. The United States subsequently prepares to achieve the monumental feat, but in an even more historic way, with NASA taking the audacious decision to send a woman into space.

The plot of this drama not only brings up questions of the continuing space race but also addresses matters of gender equality in workspaces in that era. The meticulously crafted narrative by the creators, compelling cast, and attention to historical details have made the show a favorite among sci-fi lovers.

As fans and followers have been preparing for the release of a fourth season on November 10, 2023, Blu-ray has announced the release of For All Mankind Season 1 in collaboration with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Apple TV four days later from the Season 4 release date. The ten episodes of season 1 will be divided into four discs in 1080p ultra-high definition, and each episode will be in a 5.1 English DTS-HD MA audio track.

The set of four discs will ensure fans can rely on physical media releases at a time when streaming rights change every now and then.

More on For All Mankind

At the heart of For All Mankind lies a compelling cast that includes Joel Kinnaman (House of Cards), Michael Dorman (Patriot), Sarah Jones (Alcatraz), Shantel VanSanten (One Tree Hill), Jodi Balfour (Bomb Girls), Wrenn Schmidt (Outcast), Sonya Walger (Lost), and Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class).

Since its debut, the television series has not only garnered worldwide attention but critical acclaim as well. For All Mankind has won the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award in Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming category, the Saturn Award in Best Fantasy Television Series, and a Producers Guild of America Innovation Award.

The Blu-ray release for the first season will have a total runtime of 612 minutes and has not been rated yet.