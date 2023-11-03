For All Mankind season 4 episode 1 release date, where to watch, cast, plot, and more

For All Mankind season 4 will take the renowned Apple TV+ sci-fi series to new heights with a multi-decade time jump. Furthermore, For All Mankind season 4 episode 1 will be released on November 10, 2023. The show will be available exclusively to watch on Apple TV+.

Moreover, new episodes will debut weekly on every Friday until January 2024. The show, set in an alternate history where the Soviet Union first landed a man on the moon, portrays a 1990s timeline focused on lunar colonization and Mars settlement efforts.

Additionally, season 4 will resume in 2003, eight years following a dramatic third season where NASA, Roscosmos, and Helios Aerospace jointly raced to Mars due to unforeseen circumstances.

For All Mankind season 4 episode 1: Exploring the release schedule

A still from For All Mankind season 4 (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

For All Mankind season 4 will thoroughly explore the consequences of the third season's events and their long-term impact on humanity. In addition to that, the series will follow a unique timeline. This is because each season will be set about a decade after the previous one.

Below is the release schedule for all the episodes of For All Mankind season 4:

Episode number Release date Episode 1 Friday, November 10, 2023 Episode 2 Friday, November 17, 2023 Episode 3 Friday, November 24, 2023 Episode 4 Friday, December 1, 2023 Episode 5 Friday, December 8, 2023 Episode 6 Friday, December 15, 2023 Episode 7 Friday, December 22, 2023 Episode 8 Friday, December 29, 2023 Episode 9 Friday, January 5, 2024 Episode 10 Friday, January 12, 2024

For All Mankind season 4: A look into the show's ensemble cast

A still from For All Mankind season 4 (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Speaking of the cast, Shantel VanSanten and Sonya Walger have left the series due to the confirmed deaths of their characters, Karen and Molly. Furthermore, Joel Kinnaman returns as Ed, with makeup to show the character’s age in the 2000s. Apart from the returning cast, season 4 has also welcomed new cast members.

New additions to the cast include Toby Kebbell, playing Miles, an oil worker on Mars; Daniel Stern as the new NASA head; and Tyner Rushing as an astronaut.

So, here's a list of all the new and returning cast members of the show:

Joel Kinnaman, portraying Edward “Ed” Baldwin

Krys Marshall, portraying Danielle Poole

Cynthy Wu, portraying Kelly Baldwin

Coral Peña, portraying Aleida Rosales

Edi Gathegi, portraying Dev Ayesa

Toby Kebbell, portraying Miles

Daniel Stern, portraying Eli Hobson

Tyner Rushing, portraying Samantha

Svetlana Efremova, portraying Irina Morozova

Jodi Balfour, portraying Ellen Wilson

Casey W. Johnson, portraying Danny Stevens

For All Mankind: What is the plot for season 4 of the show?

A still from For All Mankind season 4 (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Season 4 will imagine a world where the Soviet Union, not the United States, landed on the moon in 1969. Subsequently, this change led to the presidencies of Ted Kennedy and Gary Hart and a revived space race with the USSR.

Furthermore, the new season, set in 2003, will focus on capturing and mining valuable asteroids. Additionally, these asteroids could change the future of Earth and Mars. However, despite their relentless efforts, tensions at the international base could threaten this monumental progress.

For All Mankind: What is in store for fans in season 4 of the show?

A still from For All Mankind season 4 (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

So far, each season of the show has explored a unique historical period, focusing on pivotal space exploration events. For instance, season 1 took viewers to the era of the 1970s. It also highlighted the impact of the Soviet Moon mission on US politics and culture. Next, season 2, set in the 1980s, focused on the Cold War and the US-USSR competition for lunar resources.

Then, season 3, set in the early 1990s, showcased a riveting race to Mars involving the US, the Soviet Union, and another competitor. Now, season 4 is expected to make another historical leap, potentially extending the show’s timeline beyond known history and offering viewers a broader journey.

With each season’s success, For All Mankind season 4 seems poised for a more ambitious exploration.