For All Mankind season 4: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Apple TV+'s For All Mankind season 4 will bring to its audiences a continuation of the intriguing alternate history series, which delves into the consequences of the Soviet Union's early success in the 1960s space race. The show's compelling storytelling follows astronauts' lives as they grapple with identity and the myriad challenges of space in this alternate timeline.

With an enormously successful third season, fans are now eagerly awaiting the next installment - For All Mankind season 4. The renewal for For All Mankind season 4 was announced during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Production for For All Mankind season 4 started in August 2022, and the release date is officially set for November 10, 2023. This season will comprise 10 episodes, with weekly releases taking viewers on an extended journey until the season concludes on January 12, 2024.

For All Mankind season 4: What to expect?

Season 3 of For All Mankind ended tragically with a terrorist attack on the NASA headquarters, losing several key characters. Rather than immediately addressing these events, season 4 will continue the show's tradition of significant time jumps, advancing over 30 years into the 2000s, eight years after the season 3 finale.

Despite the considerable time leap, For All Mankind remains true to its season 1 roots, promising realistic space action interwoven with an intricate narrative. Ben Nedivi, the executive producer, acknowledged this evolution, stating:

"I feel each season, we've gone from a show that felt more like a period piece into one that's feeling more and more science fiction."

This shift allows for the transformation of the cast into older versions of their characters. For All Mankind season 4 will usher in an era where the Happy Valley settlement on Mars is thriving. Its residents are capturing and extracting minerals from asteroids, crucial for technological advancements on Earth and Mars.

However, tensions within the international base escalated, jeopardizing the collaborative efforts that the settlement's inhabitants have worked so hard to achieve. For All Mankind season 4 is set for release on November 10, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. With ten episodes, the season will be released weekly.

The characters and cast of For All Mankind season 4

The ensemble cast for For All Mankind Season 4 features a mix of returning familiar faces and fresh talent. Joel Kinnaman, who plays Ed Baldwin, returns as the series lead. However, there's a significant change as Shantel VanSanten's character, Karen Baldwin, met her demise in the season 3 finale. Wrenn Schmidt's character, Margo Madison, will continue her journey.

The show will also retain characters portrayed by Krys Marshall (Danielle Poole), Cynthy Wu (Kelly Baldwin), Casey W. Johnson (Danny Stevens), Edi Gathegi (Dev Avesa), and Coral Peña (Aleida Rosales). Jodi Balfour, who portrayed President Ellen Waverly, will no longer be a series regular, implying the end of her character arc.

Season 4 will introduce new characters portrayed by Toby Kebbell, who viewers might recognize from the Apple TV+ show, Servant. Kebbell's character, Miles, is an oil worker who embarks on a journey to Mars after quitting his job on Earth. Tyler Rushing also joins the series as a regular.

Other additions to the cast of For All Mankind season 4 include Maria Mashkova as a co-pilot, Salvador Chacon as Gerardo, Svetlana Efremova as a Soviet official, and Dimiter Marinov as a Mars veteran. Daniel Stern assumes a significant role as Eli Hobson, a NASA administrator.

Final thoughts

Season 4 promises to continue its thrilling journey through an alternate history of the space race, captivating audiences with a unique twist on what could have been. As season 4 takes a significant leap forward in time to the 2000s, viewers can expect more riveting space adventures and intricate character development. The teaser and trailer offer a glimpse into the challenges faced by the Mars settlers, hinting at the intensifying drama and compelling narratives that lie ahead.

With a TV-MA rating for mature content, For All Mankind maintains its reputation for exploring complex themes while delivering an engaging viewing experience. For those yet to embark on this thrilling journey, previous seasons are available on Apple TV+.