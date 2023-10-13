For All Mankind unveils trailer for season 4

For All Mankind, Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed space drama, has taken the world by storm, captivating audiences with its imaginative exploration of an alternative space race history. Pushing the boundaries of storytelling and cinematic excellence, the series showcases a vision of what could have transpired had the global space race never concluded.

In an exclusive press release sent to SK, the series's creators provided fans with an eagerly awaited sneak peek into the newest installment. This revelation amplifies the growing anticipation among fans, hinting at the fresh challenges and adventures the characters are set to embark upon.

The freshly released trailer for For All Mankind gives viewers a glimpse into the series' trajectory into the new millennium. It teases the rapid expansion of Happy Valley on Mars and the shift in focus of the space program to mine valuable asteroids. With evolving dynamics and simmering tensions, the trailer sets the stage for a suspense, drama, and action.

For All Mankind season 4 trailer and release date

The awe-inspiring trailer, revealed at the New York Comic Con, depicts a universe eight years after the events of season three. The year is now 2003, and Happy Valley has expanded its presence on Mars and converted former foes into allies.

The mission now revolves around capturing and extracting minerals from immensely rich asteroids, which could potentially revolutionize the future of Earth and Mars. However, the swelling tensions among residents of the sprawling international base might jeopardize the very essence of their collective mission.

Apple TV+ has announced that the ten-episode fourth season of For All Mankind will make its grand global premiere on Friday, November 10, 2023. Following this, fans can expect a new episode every subsequent Friday through January 12, 2024.

Cast and showrunners for For All Mankind season 4

Returning to the limelight for the fourth season are the likes of Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña, whose performances have been integral to the series' success.

Augmenting the talent pool this season are new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova, who are sure to add layers of complexity and depth to the unfolding narrative. Behind this magnum opus are the brilliant minds of the show's creators: Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore and Emmy nominees Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi.

As the season's showrunners, Nedivi and Wolpert also double as executive producers, working alongside Moore, Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein. With such a stellar team orchestrating For All Mankind, the upcoming season is poised to be an unmatched spectacle.

Review embargo

In alignment with the New York Comic Con events, reviews for the series are under a strict embargo until Thursday, October 12 at 1:45 pm PT/4:45 pm ET.

Though the unveiling includes screening the fourth season's first episode (401), critics are advised to hold off on detailed reviews until closer to the season's debut on November 10. However, early reviews after the embargo lift, especially those stemming from the New York Comic Con screening, are welcome.

Apple TV+ and more

Apple TV+ is not just a streaming service; it's a repository of groundbreaking content. Launched on November 1, 2019, it quickly garnered attention by becoming the first all-original streaming service to debut globally. Its accolades are noteworthy, boasting 378 wins and 1,573 award nominations, including achievements for shows like Ted Lasso and films like CODA.

In over 100 countries, Apple TV+ offers many viewing options, spanning devices from iPhones and iPads to smart TVs and gaming consoles. Its commitment to delivering premium content at just $6.99 monthly and special offers for Apple device purchasers make it an irresistible proposition for viewers worldwide.

For All Mankind season 4, with its riveting trailer and promising narrative, is set to be a monumental addition to Apple TV+'s illustrious roster. The universe awaits with bated breath for its return.