Best iPhone in 2023: Which one should you buy? 

Picking up the best iPhone in 2023 is a difficult task. Apple has discontinued several options in its smartphone lineup, including last year’s 14 Pro series, but for some reason, it has retained the 13 and 13 SE. Despite discontinuing a few of its products, the company still has a varied collection with something for everyone.

Whether you are in the market for the best iPhone there is or the most value-for-money offering, you will definitely find one that suits your requirements.

Read ahead to know about the best iPhones you should buy in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best iPhones to buy in 2023?

Best premium - iPhone 15 Pro Max

The best premium iPhone to buy in 2023 is the latest 15 Pro Max. With this device, you will get the best-in-class Bionic A17 Pro processor, 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, Titanium frame, and the new action button. It is also the only iPhone in the latest lineup to offer a 5x periscope zoom lens.

Other features that make it the best iPhone are its 48MP quad-pixel primary lens, dedicated game mode with support for native AAA games, USB Type-C, etc.

Best overall - iPhone 15

When looking for the best overall iPhone, the choice must have the perfect balance of specifications and price. This year, the baseline iPhone 15 is arguably the best overall smartphone in Apple’s lineup.

For the $799 price tag, you get the Dynamic Island display, Apple’s A16 Bionic SoC, the 48MP primary camera lens from the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, a USB-C port, and more.

Best battery - iPhone 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and 15 Plus are the same size. However, the powerful A17 Pro and the bright ProMotion display on the Pro Max are known to be battery hoggers. The lack of a resource-hungry processor and the dialed-down display make the iPhone 15 Plus a battery champ by comparison.

This fact was set in stone by Mrwhosetheboss’ battery test, where the iPhone 15 Plus bested the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It recorded a screen-on time of more than 13 hours, the longest for any iPhone ever.

If you really want the best battery there is on an iPhone, you know what to do.

Best affordable - iPhone 14

Apple has discontinued the iPhone 14 Pro models from the last year, but the baseline iPhone 14 series is still on offer. This makes the iPhone 14, starting at $699, the best affordable smartphone in the company's lineup.

You will miss out on a year of updates. However, the device will still receive at least four years of software updates. The smartphone comes with the A15 Bionic chipset, 12MP dual cameras, 2X optical zoom, and more.

Best compact - iPhone SE

The 13 Mini was one of the best-selling iPhones. However, much to the dismay of compact iPhone lovers, Apple discontinued the lineup with the launch of the 14 Plus.

For those looking for a bite-sized iPhone, Apple still has the iPhone SE, which has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, the A15 Bionic chipset, a 12MP camera, and more. This is the only option if you absolutely must have a compact iPhone.

There you have it! Depending on your requirements and budget, these are the best iPhones you should consider buying in 2023.