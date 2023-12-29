For All Mankind season 4 episode 9: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

For All Mankind season 4 episode­ 9, titled Brazil, is set to release on January 5, 2024 on Apple TV+. This new episode­ carries on the show's examination of an alte­rnate history where NASA's space­ program stays at the leading edge­ of worldwide fascination. The series has earned praise for its nove­l mix of genuine occasions and hypothetical fiction, se­tting an elevated standard for storyte­lling in sci-fi TV.

In Brazil, viewers can expect an exploration of the landscape, specifically in Happy Valley. This particular episode holds significance as it delves into the changing dynamics and tensions in a space where former enemies have become allies. The focus on Mars colonization and asteroid mining, which are aspects of this season, is expected to bring new challenges and captivating developments.

Combining the themes of space exploration with character arcs For All Mankind season 4 episode 9 promises to deliver another captivating installment in this highly acclaimed series.

Disclaimer - The article contains spoilers for For All Mankind

For All Mankind season 4 episode­ 9 release time information for different time zones

Expand Tweet

The thriller series, For All Mankind season 4 episode 9, is titled Brazil and will air on AppleTV+ on January 4, 2024, at 12 am ET. The schedule for the release of the upcoming episode according to the different timezones is:

Central Time (CT): 11:00 pm on January 4, 2024.

British Summer Time (BST)/ (GMT): 5:00 am on January 5, 2024.

Central European Time (CET): 6:00 am on January 5, 2024.

Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 am on January 5, 2024.

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 1:00 pm on January 5, 2024.

Australian Central Time (ACT): 3:30 pm on January 5, 2024.

Brazil Time (BRT): 2:00 am on January 5, 2024.

Arabia Standard Time (AST): 8:00 am on January 5, 2024.

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 10:00 pm on January 4, 2024.

Eastern European Time (EET): 7:00 am on January 5, 2024.

A quick recap of For All Mankind season 4 episode­ 8

In the For All Mankind season 4 episode 8, titled Le­gacy, the show skillfully weaves pe­rsonal drama into the sweeping saga of space­ exploration. This episode le­ans heavily into plot progression and character growth rather than racing ahead with breakneck action.

Expand Tweet

The show begins by showing Sergei, who has made a normal life for himself in an American suburb. He's gotten married again and now works as a teacher of science. But, his calm life is turned upside down when he finds out that Margo, his past love, isn't dead like he thought. This discovery starts a series of happenings that link their old and current times again.

The main storyline revolves around Dev's plot to steal the Goldilocks asteroid. Because security has been heightened on Mars in Happy Valley, Sam is convinced to meet with Dev. The plan involves disrupting Danielle's mission of redirecting the asteroid from Earth's orbit to Mars orbit. Dev assembles a team, including Sam and Ed, to carry out this plan.

Expand Tweet

They decide to construct their Ops Com and replace NASA's discriminator with a duplicate. This elaborate scheme requires stealth and precision from Sam, who is responsible for swapping the discriminator while being closely observed by many onboard the ship.

A big event happens when an important piece of the plan, called the discriminator, gets put in a safe place because of a mistake. Alex, Ed's grandson, becomes very important for the task because he is the only one tiny enough to go through the vent and enter the locked room. Even though he faced some early problems, Alex managed to get back the thing that really tells stuff apart.

Expand Tweet

This is a crucial time in both his job and how he gets on with his older family members. Meanwhile, Margo feels alone and gets a cold attitude when she goes back to NASA. Her workmates keep things professional without getting close. Sergei talks to Aleida, telling her why Margo chose to help the Soviet Union with motor plans. This changes how Aleida sees and thinks about Margo.

Sergei's admission is a very important moment for Margo, showing her actions in a new way. In the end, Margo meets Sergei. He tells her that Irina Marazova is a KGB agent that is out to get her. This makes Margo think over everything she has been doing and what she should do next to keep herself safe.

The episode Legacy, on the whole, lays the groundwork for an intense and complicated story in the following episodes, where the personal lives of the characters are intricately connected to the broader story of space exploration and political intrigues.

What to expect in For All Mankind season 4 episode­ 9?

In season 4 episode 9 of For All Mankind, titled Brazil, viewers can look forward to the story getting more serious as we get near the end of this season. The show is expected to explore how the mission of catching an asteroid works. Important changes are anticipated around Sam's tough job of switching the key box, which is essential for the mission's success.

This job is full of danger and hard work, especially because Palmer's doubt makes the task even more risky. Sam needs to figure out this difficult spot and devise a plan to change the boxes without getting seen. When you’re on Earth, the story often focuses on Margo and Aleida’s changing relationship with the possibility that their friendship might be rekindled.

Expand Tweet

In conversations between the two characters, there may be an attempt to find a solution for rescuing Margo from Irina and the Soviets, thereby adding yet another layer of mystery and conflict to the narrative. Moreover, Kelly’s mission also takes center stage in this episode, where it can end up in either success or potential tragedy.

The suspense of this episode is heightened by uncertainties surrounding her task. On her journey, Kelly may discover major secrets about life on Mars or further expose herself and her crew to untold risks.

For All Mankind season 4 episode­ 9 will air on January 4, 2024, at 12 am ET on the streaming platform AppleTV+.