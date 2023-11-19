How many episodes will be there in For All Mankind season 4? Complete release schedule explored

The Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind season 4 continues the story in 2003 after a time jump and showcases Mars' Happy Valley as a bustling city. Furthermore, season 4 extends the story that started with a twist that involved the Soviets landing on the moon first, not the Americans. This change prolonged the space race, with the U.S. and USSR fiercely competing to colonize the moon and beyond.

Additionally, this season shifts focus to asteroid mining, targeting valuable minerals that could transform Earth and Mars. However, rising tensions among Mars' international base residents threaten their collective efforts. Moreover, as the popularity of the new installment surges, fans are eager to know all about the upcoming episodes.

For All Mankind season 4: The release schedule for all episodes

A still from For All Mankind season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

For All Mankind season 4 will contain 10 episodes in total, of which two have already been released. Fans can expect new episodes of the show to release every Friday, with the season finale slated to air on January 12, 2024.

Below is the release schedule for all the episodes of the show:

Episode number Episode name Release date 1 Glasnost Friday, November 10, 2023 2 Have a Nice Sol Friday, November 17, 2023 3 The Bear Hug Friday, November 24, 2023 4 House Divided Friday, December 1, 2023 5 Goldilocks Friday, December 8, 2023 6 Leningrad Friday, December 15, 2023 7 Crossing the Line Friday, December 22, 2023 8 Legacy Friday, December 29, 2023 9 Brazil Friday, January 5, 2024 10 Perestroika Friday, January 12, 2024

The ensemble cast and their roles in For All Mankind season 4

A still from For All Mankind season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

Here is the list of the returning and new cast members of For All Mankind season 4:

Joel Kinnaman as Edward "Ed" Baldwin: Kinnaman portrays Ed Baldwin, a top NASA scientist from the '60s space race.

Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson: Balfour returns as astronaut-turned-president Ellen Wilson, who has a limited role in the show.

Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison: Schmidt's character, Margo Madison, a talented engineer and flight controller, has been part of the show since its inception. Despite a death scare in the previous season, she defected to the Soviet Union.

Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin: Wu plays Kelly Baldwin, the adopted Vietnamese daughter of Ed Baldwin and a single mother to a son born in space.

Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales: Peña's character, Aleida Rosales, is a smart young woman who rose through NASA's ranks to become a lead engineer and Flight Director.

Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole: Marshall plays the role of Danielle Poole, NASA's pioneer African-American astronaut and the first woman to set foot on Mars.

Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa: Gathegi's character, Dev Ayesa, co-founded Helios Aerospace.

Toby Kebbell as Miles Dale: Kebbell joins the series as Miles Dale, an unemployed former oil rig worker.

Tyner Rushing as Samantha Massey: Rushing, a newcomer to the series, plays astronaut Samantha Massey at Helios Aerospace.

Svetlana Efremova as Irina Morozova: Efremova debuts in season 4 as Irina Morozova, a high-ranking Russian cosmonaut.

Daniel Stern as Eli Hobson: Stern, new to the series, plays Eli Hobson, the new NASA administrator in 2003.

Noah Harpster as Bill Strausser: Harpster's character, Bill Strausser, is an engineer and flight controller who left NASA for Helios Aerospace.

Lev Gorn as Grigory Kuznetsov: Gorn returns as Soviet cosmonaut Grigory Kuznetsov, commander of Roscosmos' Mars mission.

A brief recap of the latest episode of For All Mankind season 4

A still from For All Mankind season 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

In For All Mankind season 4 episode 2, Margo Madison's arrest amid a Soviet Union coup signals escalating global tensions and her personal peril. Aleida Rosales and Kelly Baldwin's departure from NASA to pursue Mars research marks a pivotal shift towards privatization in space exploration.

Furthermore, Danielle Poole's efforts to resolve Happy Valley's issues on Mars underscore her leadership and hint at significant changes for the colony's future. In addition to this, Miles Dale's discovery of life's harsh realities on Mars exposes deep-seated inequalities, suggesting brewing unrest among the workforce.

A still from For All Mankind (Image via Apple TV+)

Ed Baldwin's dismissive attitude towards these issues, on the other hand, reveals a growing disconnect between Mars' veteran leaders and the new workers. These events, in turn, foreshadow potential conflicts. All in all, the episode intricately weaves these developments, indicating complex challenges ahead in both Earth's political landscape and the social fabric of the Mars colony.

The first two episodes of season 4 of For All Mankind are available to watch on Apple TV+ and episode 3 is set to air on November 24, 2023.