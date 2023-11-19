For All Mankind season 4 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

For All Mankind season 4 has returned to AppleTV+, reigniting the space race. Creators Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert announced this renewal at San Diego Comic-Con, thrilling fans. The series, exploring alternate space race scenarios each season, shows the USSR winning the moon race.

Given that fans were left with cliffhangers at the end of season 3, it is expected that the new installment will aim to answer those anticipated questions. As of now, two episodes of season 4 have been released, which have hooked fans. Now, there is riveting anticipation for For All Mankind season 4 episode 3.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers from For All Mankind season 4.

What is the For All Mankind season 4 episode 3 release date and time?

For All Mankind season 4 episode 3 release date is Friday, November 24, 2023, at 12:00 am ET. Below is the release schedule for all the regions:

Pacific Time (PT): 9:00 pm on Thursday, November 23, 2023

Central Time (CT): 11:00 pm on Thursday, November 23, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 10:00 pm on Thursday, November 23, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 5:00 am on Friday, November 24, 2023

Central European Time (CET): 6:00 am on Friday, November 24, 2023

Eastern European Time (EET): 7:00 am on Friday, November 24, 2023

Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 am on Friday, November 24, 2023

China Standard Time (CST): 1:00 pm on Friday, November 24, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2:00 pm on Friday, November 24, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 3:00 pm on Friday, November 24, 2023

What is For All Mankind season 4 about?

For All Mankind season 4 focuses on the human colonization of Mars. The story jumps eight years ahead, showing Mars' Happy Valley expanding significantly. Furthermore, the series portrays former enemies becoming allies. Therefore, it emphasizes the cooperation in space. Set in 2003, it follows an alternate history timeline, and the plot centers on mining valuable asteroids, impacting both Earth and Mars.

In addition to that, the season will also highlight the rising tensions among Mars base residents, subsequently threatening their collective achievements. For All Mankind season 4 blends space exploration, political drama, and speculative technology. Following this, it explores themes of conflict, cooperation, and resource exploitation in space.

The official synopsis of For All Mankind season 4 read as follows:

"Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars."

It further states:

"But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards."

What happened in For All Mankind season 4 episode 2?

In Have a Good Sol, the second episode of For All Mankind season 4, disillusionment takes center stage. The episode contrasts Miles and Dani's experiences at Happy Valley, a Mars base, in 2003. Dani, as the new Commanding Officer, recalls the base's expansion from a few hallways in the mid-1990s to a large campus.

The base showcases a stark class divide with luxurious upper levels and cramped lower levels. Miles, working as a grunt, faces a job and pay downgrade due to the Kronos disaster. Meanwhile, Dani, living in better conditions, addresses moral issues, focusing on the faulty Earth-to-Mars communications. A successful spacewalk mission repairs the satellite, improving conditions for everyone.

Ed Baldwin, another character, seems out of place on Mars. He acts as a contrast to Dani's effective leadership. Dani challenges Ed's attitudes and strives to bridge the gap between the base's upper and lower classes. On Earth, Kelly Baldwin and Aleida Rosales face their challenges. Kelly's research loses funding, and Aleida struggles with PTSD, leading to her resignation from NASA.

They meet and consider seeking private funding for Kelly's research. The episode also explores Margo's situation in the USSR, where she realizes she's in a coup. The scenes build tension effectively, adding a sense of dread. Other elements include references to the North Korean crew at Happy Valley and the poor quality of life for lower-level employees.

The episode also highlights the use of company credit, deepening the portrayal of Helios as an employer. It humorously notes that Clint Eastwood exists in this alternate timeline and played Ed Baldwin in a film.

For All Mankind season 4 is available to watch on Apple TV+.