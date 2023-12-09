Forden Aprés Golf Winter collection: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Forden Aprés Golf Winter collection marks a significant moment in the fashion and sports apparel industries. This collection is a product of meticulous design and a deep understanding of the golfer's lifestyle, both on and off the course.

The Montreal-based Forden Golf, known for its distinctive logo symbolizing the precision and finesse of golf, has extended this philosophy to its latest collection.

This new lineup boasts a range of essentials, reflecting the brand's commitment to perfection. The collection is characterized by pre-washed garments to prevent shrinking, intentionally oversized fits, and the use of American-grown cotton. It's a blend of comfort, style, and quality, making it ideal for the discerning golfer.

The Forden Aprés Golf Winter collection is set to be released soon, with prices ranging from $45 to $120. It can be conveniently purchased on FordenGolf.com, making it accessible to golf enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

Forden Aprés Golf Winter collection will be available from $45 to $120

The Essential T-Shirt is a standout piece in the collection, available in white, black, or navy. It's crafted from heavyweight 6.5-ounce cotton, spun with an open end to give a slightly uneven hand feel. This design choice adds a unique texture to the shirt, elevating it beyond a basic tee.

Sweatpants Variations

The sweatpants in the collection are available in two styles: elastic cuff and straight leg. Color alternatives for individuals who prefer elastic cuffs include black, navy, and off-white. The straight-leg version replaces the off-white with a grey option. Each type is intended to accommodate individual tastes and comforts.

The Essential Crewneck

Forden Aprés Golf Winter collection (Image via Forben)

The Essential Crewneck, especially in brown, is another highlight of the collection. Its simplicity and elegance make it a versatile piece suitable for various occasions, whether you're heading to the golf course or enjoying a casual day out.

The Essential LS Polo

For a more golf-centric option, the Essential LS Polo is the collection's gem. It embodies the spirit of golf in its design, making it a must-have for enthusiasts of the sport.

A Closer Look at the Features

Forden Aprés Golf Winter collection (Image via Forben)

Each item in the Forden Aprés Golf Winter collection bears the unique Swingman logo, either as a front-facing chest or hip emblem. The branding "FordenGolf" is also strategically placed on the back or down the side of the legs, offering a subtle yet distinct identity to each piece.

History of the Collection

Forden Aprés Golf Winter collection (Image via Forben)

Forden Golf's journey in creating this collection is rooted in its dedication to quality and an understanding of the golfer's world. The brand's approach to design is not just about creating apparel but about crafting a lifestyle that resonates with the precision and grace of golf.

The Forden Aprés Golf Winter collection is more than just an apparel line; it's a statement of style, comfort, and quality. With its well-crafted products, it has something for every golfer and fashion aficionado.

Available soon on FordenGolf.com, this collection is poised to become a staple in the wardrobes of those who appreciate the finer details in both golf and fashion.