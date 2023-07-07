Foreigner Historic Farewell Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Rock band Foreigner has announced the next set of dates for their historic farewell tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 22, 2023, to November 18, 2023. The band also announced a companion farewell album, FAREWELL – The Very Best Of Foreigner, which will feature all of their greatest hits. Only 5,000 copies of the album will be sold.

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase in limited numbers from the official website of the band (https://www.foreigneronline.com/tour) and are priced at $59 plus processing fees (depending on the venue and seat choice).

Foreigner is gearing up for a year-long farewell tour

Foreigner is set to tour till the end of the year in venues across North America. More dates are likely to be added, as the band has already extended the tour once.

The full list of dates and venues for the Foreigner Farewell tour is given below:

July 8, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 9, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 11, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheatre

July 14, 2023 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

July 18, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at Starlight Theatre

July 19, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

July 22, 2023 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

July 25, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

July 28, 2023 – Darien Center, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 29, 2023 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 1, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 2, 2023 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach

August 4, 2023 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 5, 2023 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

August 8, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 9, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

August 11, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 12, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 14, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

August 16, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

August 18, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

August 20, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 21, 2023 – Irvine, California at FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 23, 2023 – Wheatland, California at Toyota Amphitheatre

August 24, 2023 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 30, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theater

September 1, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Arena

September 2, 2023 – Syracuse, New York at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 3, 2023 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

September 22, 2023 – Airway Heights, Washington State at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

September 25, 2023 – Bozeman, Montana at Brick Beedan Fieldhouse

September 26, 2023 – Idaho Falls, Idaho at Mountain America Center

September 30, 2023 – Indigo, California at Fantasy Springs Resorts Casino

October 1, 2023 – Valley Center, California at Harrah’s Resort Southern California

October 6, 2023 – Norman, Oklahoma at Riverwind Casino

October 18, 2023 – Coralville, Iowa at Xtream Arena

October 22, 2023 – Champaign, Illinois at State Farm Center

October 24, 2023 – Fort Wayne, Indiana at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

October 27, 2023 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Mark G Etess Arena

October 28, 2023 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Mark G Etess Arena

October 30, 2023 – Columbia, South Carolina at Township Auditorium

November 1, 2023 – Johnson City, Tennessee at Freedom Hall Civic Center

November 11, 2023 – Biloxi, Mississippi at IP Casino Resort and Spa

November 13, 2023 – North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum

November 17, 2023 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Wind Creek Event Center

November 18, 2023 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Wind Creek Event Center

Tracing Foreigner and their music career

Foreigner was formed after Mick Jones started jamming with Al Greenwood, Stan Williams, Jay Davis, and others. After a lineup change, the band currently comprises Mick Jones, Al Greenwood, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliot, and Ian McDonald.

Foreigner released their eponymously titled debut studio album on March 8, 1977. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as at number 9 on the Australian and Canadian album charts.

They achieved critical acclaim with their fifth studio album, Agent Provocateur, which was released on December 14, 1984. The album was a chart-topper on the UK, German, Norwegian, Swedish, and Swiss album charts.

