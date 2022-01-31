Former AOA member Jimin's recent pictures cause fans to worry about her health

Former AOA member Jimin has been quite active on social media by posting pictures of herself on Instagram. In her most recent post, the idol was seen smiling and posing for the camera in her casual street style outfit.

Upon seeing her post, fans started worrying as they felt the singer looked too skinny. They began voicing their concerns regarding Jimin's health and requested that she take care of herself.

Shin Ji-min, better known as Jimin, was the leader and rapper of K-pop girl group AOA. She left the group in 2020 after allegations of bullying by ex-group member Mina. The controversy showed fans an unexpected side of the K-pop music industry, which was completely uncalled for. However, the full truth behind the incident hasn't been revealed.

"Take care of yourself": Fans react to ex-AOA member Jimin's Instagram post

On January 30, 2022, former AOA member Jimin took to her official Instagram account to update fans with new content. The idol posted pictures of herself dressed stylishly in her casual streetwear.

Jimin playfully posed for the camera in an oversized fleece jacket that had prints of historic body armor designed on it. She paired her jacket with a white t-shirt, gray track pants, and winter slippers. For accessories, Jimin wore earrings and a silver necklace and finished her look with a hip-hop cap.

In the next picture, Jimin uploaded a close-up of her face in which she flaunted her lip and ear piercings. Upon seeing the picture, fans began to worry and stated that they could notice Jimin's slightly sunken face and the lack of glow in her eyes.

Some fans disagreed and requested others to respect the singer. Furthermore, fans stated that Jimin always had a petite physique, so there is nothing to worry about because it's not uncommon for idols to go on healthy diets.

Through their comments, fans showcased their love and appreciation for the singer. Some even expressed their concern and requested Jimin to take care of herself. Furthermore, they were excited to see the ex-AOA idol back on social media after she deleted her account for more than a year.

Latest updates on Jimin

On January 7, 2022, after disappearing from social media, former AOA member Jimin reactivated her social accounts and posted pictures of herself on Instagram. The idol's social activity surprised fans, and they warmly welcomed her back.

Jimin gave her fans a gift in the form of a snippet which she posted on Instagram. She showed herself walking the streets of London and capturing mesmerizing pictures of the city.

The following day, Jimin released a new track on SoundCloud called DODO - Suddenly, and pasted the link of the song on her Instagram bio. Fans were thrilled to see the singer back in the music scene and expect new music from her.

