Former AOA member Mina claims her sister is a swindler, shares screenshot to show that it is “a really trash-like life”

K-Pop idol AOA Mina is back at it again, and took to social media to call out her sister for being a swindler. The former member of a popular girl group shared screenshots of her chats with her sister along with a long message.

She revealed that her sister had swindled her out of hard earned money under the guise of saving her from paying high tax on her earnings.

The caption started with, "It's not enough that I have to suffer from Shin Jimin but now I have to suffer from my sister."

Why did former AOA member Mina call her sister a swindler?

According to the translation by allkpop, Mina stated in her post, "My life is like s***. It's a really trash-like life. (My sister) said she would decrease my taxes and she paid my taxes, but the rest of the money did not come back so my mom said it was weird."

She claimed that her sister had bought a Maserati that she couldn't afford and said, "I earned money starting at a young age for my mom, not my sister. You suddenly looked at cars and when I went to the cafe, you signed the papers with two seals. Maserati? You can't even afford it but why did you buy it under my name, when I can barely afford it? You changed the ownership to Benz and Maserati a long time later."

Mina also said that her sister blackmailed her by claiming that she would reveal that Mina had evaded taxes, "But I carefully thought about it and I didn't do anything wrong you swindler. My friends will all know what kind of person you are. You don't think about all the good things that I did for you when you had cancer. I tried so hard to help your business, but you think you did so much for me? What did you do for me?"

Mina also stated that she was not ready to apologize to Shin Jimin, her former co-member. She instead hoped that Jimin would suffer just as she did and said, "Ten years of suffering is incomparable to only seven months. I wish that she would suffer ten years in the same way that I did. I now have to fight with my sister."

Edited by Siddharth Satish