Episode seven of the second season of Foundation was released on Friday, August 25, 2023. Titled A Necessary Death, the episode was directed by Mark Tonderai and written by Eric Carrasco and David Kob. The second season of the show continues the journey of exiles who strived hard to save humanity and rebuild civilization, after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

The latest episode of Foundation saw Queen Sareth opening up to Brother Dawn. Sareth was being forced by Dawn's brother, Day, to bear his child but she had no desire to do so. Instead, she wanted Dawn to overthrow Day and then have an heir with him.

The official synopsis of this episode reads:

"Salvor begins to question the Mentalics' motives; Hober Mallow's proposal to the Spacers meets resistance; Brothers Constant and Poly stand trial."

Foundation season 2 episode 7 recap: What happened between Hober and the Spacers?

The episode began with Brother Constant and Poly being imprisoned in the imperial palace. Brother Day and Demerzel had an eye at them from afar.

Bother Day and Damerzel learned that Brother Constant and Poly were clerics from the Church of Hari Seldon. Demerzel asked Day if he wanted to postpone her wedding with Queen Sareth, but the latter said that the inconvenience didn't bother him.

Meanwhile, Demerzel was caught in a storm of problems. She was having an affair with Bother Day and didn't want the marriage to happen. She also wanted to know if Day was responsible for the death of her parents.

Queen Sareth, who was aware of everything Demerzel was doing (including her affair) pointed at her and told her that she was aware that the latter was a robot. Demerzel retaliated by implying her own involvement in the deaths of Sareth's family members.

Queen Sareth too was in a bad situation because Brother Day wanted to produce a new heir with her. However, the former said that she wanted to wait till the wedding.

Sareth rushed to Day's brother, Dawn, and explained how she was being forced into marriage. The former revealed that she was a literal prisoner and wanted a baby with Dawn instead of her brother, Day.

While this was transpiring, Hober was doing everything to bring the Spacers on his side. However, the Spacers knew that going against the empire could be catastrophic so they captured and sent Hober to Bel Riose's ship instead. Riose was a powerful general of the Galactic Empire.

Hober beat all odds and managed to escape from this dire situation. Brother Day, Brother Constant, and Poly then had a meeting to figure out how to proceed with the conflict in front of them.

The episode ended with a focus on Ignis. Salvor managed to find the place where Hari was murdered. She swam over to the corpse but Tellem knocked her out and Salvor too then began drowning beside Hari's corpse.

Foundation synopsis

According to an Apple TV+ press release, the official synopsis of Foundation reads:

"When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization."

It further states,

"Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons – a long line of emperor clones – fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever."

Foundation stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel, and several others. The series premiered on September 24, 2021.