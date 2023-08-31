Foundation season 2 episode 8 release date, air time, plot, and more

Episode 8 of Foundation season 2 is expected to drop on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The sci-fi series focuses on the titular group which includes several exiles who look to preserve their culture and civilization as the galaxy around them collapses.

The show is currently in its second season, which has received even more positive reviews than the first installment. Season 3 has reportedly begun filming and is expected to be out sometime in 2024. The series stars Jared Harris in a key role, along with many others portraying supporting characters.

Foundation season 2 episode 8 release timings for different time zones

The expected standard Apple TV+ release time for episode 8 of the second season is 12 am ET/9 pm PT. However, the timings will vary depending on the regions and their respective time zones. Check out the different release timings below:

Australia: 2 pm AEST on September 1, 2023

United Kingdom: 5 am BST on September 1, 2023

Japan: 1 pm JST on September 1, 2023

India: 9:30 am IST on September 1, 2023

South Korea: 1 pm KST on September 1, 2023

Brazil: 1 am BRT on September 1, 2023

A quick recap and what to expect from Foundation season 2 episode 8

The upcoming episode, titled The Last Empress, will depict Enjoiner Rue talking to Dusk about his lack of trust in Demerzel. Elsewhere, Hober Mallow comes up with an extremely bold movie. Take a look at the synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Enjoiner Rue confides in Dusk about her distrust in Demerzel; Hober Mallow pulls a daring move; Day sets course for Terminus and the Foundation.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the new episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled A Necessary Death , focused on Salvor beginning to delve deep into the Mentallics' ulterior motives. Things took a dramatic turn after the proposal that Hobber Mallow made to the Spacers received some resistance.

With just a few more episodes left this season, viewers can expect the upcoming episodes to be full of drama and plot-twists as the story heads towards its conclusion.

More details about Foundation plot and cast

The critically acclaimed sci-fi TV show focuses on a group of exiles who look to protect the human civilization amid chaos, as the gargantuan Galatic Empire is set to collapse. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Apple TV+ Press:

''More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.''

The synopsis further reads,

''The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.''

The cast includes the likes of Jared Harris, who plays Hari Seldon, along with various others like Leah Harvey, Lou Llobell, Lee Pace, and many more.

Viewers can stream the latest episode of the show's second season on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 1, 2023.