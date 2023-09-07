Episode 9 of Foundation season 2 is expected to hit Apple TV+ on Friday, September 7, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The sci-fi series explores the lives of various people who look to protect their beloved Galactic Empire, which is on the verge of destruction.

The show depicts their attempts to preserve their culture, civilization, and the Galactic Empire while dealing with numerous struggles and challenges. It stars Jared Harris in the role of Hari Seldon, along with many others playing crucial supporting characters. David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman are the creators of the show.

Foundation season 2 episode 9 release timings for different time zones

The standard release time for Apple TV+ is 12 am ET/9 pm PT, which is when viewers can expect Foundation season 2 episode 9 to be out on the platform. But the timings change according to the various time zones in different countries and regions. So, check out a list of the new episode's different release timings according to various time zones:

Australia: 2 pm AEST on September 8, 2023

United Kingdom: 5 am BST on September 8, 2023

Japan: 1 pm JST on September 8, 2023

Brazil: 1 am BRT on September 8, 2023

India: 9:30 am IST on September 8, 2023

South Korea: 1 pm KST on September 8, 2023

What to expect from Foundation season 2 episode 9? Plot and more details explored

An official promo for the new episode has not yet been released, but based on a short synopsis shared by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the upcoming episode to focus on Enjoiner Rue and Dusk learning more about Demerzel's origin and back story. Elsewhere, tension rises as Day sets out to confront Dr. Seldon. Here's the synopsis of the episode, titled Long Ago, Not Far Away.:

''Dusk and Enjoiner Rue learn Demerzel's origin and true purpose; Tellem's plans for Gaal take a dark turn; on Terminus, Day confronts Dr. Seldon.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the upcoming episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled The Last Empress, depicted Rue expressing her lack of trust in Demerzel to Dusk. Here's the synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Enjoiner Rue confides in Dusk about her distrust in Demerzel; Hober Mallow pulls a daring move; Day sets course for Terminus and the Foundation.''

With just one more episode left this season, viewers can expect the upcoming episode to end on a cliffhanger that could set the stage for an epic finale.

More details about Foundation plot and cast

The sci-fi series focuses on the lives of various people living in absolute chaos as they look to protect the Galactic Empire, which is nearing its end. They strive to protect humanity and civilization but the task is a monumental one as they encounter a number of challenges on their journey.

The series stars Jared Harris in the lead role, along with other highly talented actors like Lee Pace, Leah Harvey, Lou Llobell, and many others playing pivotal supporting characters.

You can watch the latest episode of Foundation season 2 on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 8, 2023.