"You were a light on the show": Fans shower love on Suzan after her elimination from 'Joe Millionaire'

With each passing episode of Fox's Joe Millionaire, it is becoming more difficult for the men to decide on eliminations. This is especially so because the men have been forming meaningful and strong relationships with the women on the show.
The elimination in Joe Millionaire Episode 7 took an unpredictable turn. With Jennie's surprise elimination even after using the gold coin, tensions were high this week.
The recent elimination saw Suzan leaving the show, and fans were upset. One fan tweeted:
Suzan gets eliminated in 'Joe Millionaire' Episode 7
Suzan had impressed the men as well as fans of Joe Millionaire with her quirky personality, her openness, and her knitting skills. However, Suzan was one of the women who did not get to spend a considerable amount of time with the men.
Suzan was upset at Kurt's decision to take Carolyn on a fairy-tale date in Episode 7. She confessed to not having had the time to make a connection with Kurt:
"The Kurt-Carolyn thing--like, to see him pick her again, it kind of hurts. Will I even get a chance to spend more than ten minutes with him."
After their dates the next morning, the environment was tense in the house and the men decided to bring some sweets for the women in an attempt to "mend their hearts."
Kurt spent some time with Suzan to connect with her. He began by saying that he really liked her but Suzan questioned the same. Kurt said:
"Suzan is an interesting character. She is quirky but she is beautiful too. I still don't kniw where I land on Suzan. But I want to explore it a bit more."
Suzan then began to open up about not having enough time to get to know Kurt or form a connection with him:
"It's funny 'cause its like I don't know who I--Like, I still don't choose between you and Steven, you know? Like I don't know either of you well enough. I want a lot more time with both of you... I want to get to know you better, like I really do but I feel you are further along with everybody else."
But Kurt ended up deciding to eliminate Suzan as he felt it was just too late for him to explore a relationship with her. He also felt that he had many stronger connections with the other women on the show.
Fans cheer for Suzan after her elimination
Fans felt that Suzan left the show respectfully, and they took to social media to share their thoughts:
Some fans felt that the men lost the opportunity to get to know who Suzan was just because she wasn't given enough time:
A few even wanted Suzan to have her own show:
Others made it a point to talk to her about knitting as well:
With seven women remaining, only time will tell who the men choose as their life partner on Joe Millionaire.
Joe Millionaire Season 2 airs every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET on Fox.