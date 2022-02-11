"You were a light on the show": Fans shower love on Suzan after her elimination from 'Joe Millionaire'

With each passing episode of Fox's Joe Millionaire, it is becoming more difficult for the men to decide on eliminations. This is especially so because the men have been forming meaningful and strong relationships with the women on the show.

The elimination in Joe Millionaire Episode 7 took an unpredictable turn. With Jennie's surprise elimination even after using the gold coin, tensions were high this week.

The recent elimination saw Suzan leaving the show, and fans were upset. One fan tweeted:

Kristine @Kristin27671031 @officiallysuzan You were a light on the show. Be proud of who you are. You will find your person @officiallysuzan You were a light on the show. Be proud of who you are. You will find your person

Suzan gets eliminated in 'Joe Millionaire' Episode 7

Suzan had impressed the men as well as fans of Joe Millionaire with her quirky personality, her openness, and her knitting skills. However, Suzan was one of the women who did not get to spend a considerable amount of time with the men.

Suzan was upset at Kurt's decision to take Carolyn on a fairy-tale date in Episode 7. She confessed to not having had the time to make a connection with Kurt:

"The Kurt-Carolyn thing--like, to see him pick her again, it kind of hurts. Will I even get a chance to spend more than ten minutes with him."

After their dates the next morning, the environment was tense in the house and the men decided to bring some sweets for the women in an attempt to "mend their hearts."

Kurt spent some time with Suzan to connect with her. He began by saying that he really liked her but Suzan questioned the same. Kurt said:

"Suzan is an interesting character. She is quirky but she is beautiful too. I still don't kniw where I land on Suzan. But I want to explore it a bit more."

Suzan then began to open up about not having enough time to get to know Kurt or form a connection with him:

"It's funny 'cause its like I don't know who I--Like, I still don't choose between you and Steven, you know? Like I don't know either of you well enough. I want a lot more time with both of you... I want to get to know you better, like I really do but I feel you are further along with everybody else."

Steven McBee @steven_mcbee @officiallysuzan you are truly an incredible woman and I'm thankful I got to know you through the show! #JoeMillionaire .@officiallysuzan you are truly an incredible woman and I'm thankful I got to know you through the show! #JoeMillionaire

But Kurt ended up deciding to eliminate Suzan as he felt it was just too late for him to explore a relationship with her. He also felt that he had many stronger connections with the other women on the show.

Fans cheer for Suzan after her elimination

Fans felt that Suzan left the show respectfully, and they took to social media to share their thoughts:

Andre Dismuke @dredis92 @officiallysuzan I feel very sad that you had to go, you were so beautiful and have a great personality, you made the show fun! You’ll find the right person for you, love you! #JoeMillionaire @officiallysuzan I feel very sad that you had to go, you were so beautiful and have a great personality, you made the show fun! You’ll find the right person for you, love you! #JoeMillionaire

T▲YLOR B. @brnwld #JoeMillionaire @officiallysuzan While I’m sad you went home tonight, you deserve your person and true love, whenever/however/whoever it may be .@officiallysuzan While I’m sad you went home tonight, you deserve your person and true love, whenever/however/whoever it may be ❤️ #JoeMillionaire

Krista @Jesterbuny Also, they'll never be without a scarf. #JoeMillionaire @officiallysuzan your person is most definitely out there and they are very, very lucky! You're kind, beautiful, smart, and funny.Also, they'll never be without a scarf. @officiallysuzan your person is most definitely out there and they are very, very lucky! You're kind, beautiful, smart, and funny. ❤ Also, they'll never be without a scarf. 😃#JoeMillionaire

Some fans felt that the men lost the opportunity to get to know who Suzan was just because she wasn't given enough time:

Jeff Wilson @JeffWilsonDE @officiallysuzan Totally agree! From Ep 1 I was saying @officiallysuzan should be the one. An honest persona, naturally beautiful, great sense of humor, and came across as honest and real, not playing to the camera. The guys totally blew this one. I wish her a wonderful magical and long life. @officiallysuzan Totally agree! From Ep 1 I was saying @officiallysuzan should be the one. An honest persona, naturally beautiful, great sense of humor, and came across as honest and real, not playing to the camera. The guys totally blew this one. I wish her a wonderful magical and long life.

Not going to lie... as an old lady who really isn't the demographic for this show...

I love the way you handled yourself.

And I am SO worried for Kurt at this point.

natalie nunn @missnatalienunn Another great episode of @JoeMillFOX though Im not gonna lie, seeing @officiallysuzan leave the mansion doesnt sit right with me.. maybe if the guys showed less attention to other girls they would of known more... but what can we do .... #joemillionaire Another great episode of @JoeMillFOX though Im not gonna lie, seeing @officiallysuzan leave the mansion doesnt sit right with me.. maybe if the guys showed less attention to other girls they would of known more... but what can we do .... #joemillionaire

A few even wanted Suzan to have her own show:

Others made it a point to talk to her about knitting as well:

Katie @Quella_Irene I love Suzan! Maybe because my mom is a Suzanne who knits, has dark curly hair, and does pottery so is a bit quirky. You can tell this woman has a good heart and is a good time to be around. #joemillionaire I love Suzan! Maybe because my mom is a Suzanne who knits, has dark curly hair, and does pottery so is a bit quirky. You can tell this woman has a good heart and is a good time to be around. #joemillionaire

Christine @laughgrl @officiallysuzan was my everything on #JoeMillionaire I want to learn to knit so I can be as cool as her. Also girl looked rockin’ at elimination. Witchy vibes and I was HERE for it. @officiallysuzan was my everything on #JoeMillionaire I want to learn to knit so I can be as cool as her. Also girl looked rockin’ at elimination. Witchy vibes and I was HERE for it. 🔮

With seven women remaining, only time will tell who the men choose as their life partner on Joe Millionaire.

Joe Millionaire Season 2 airs every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET on Fox.

