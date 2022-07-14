Foxtail Skybar video controversy explained as South Side Bar shuts down over problematic customers

Following a controversial video featuring the customers of Pittsburgh's Foxtail and Skybar going viral, owner AMPD Group recently announced the temporary closure of the clubs. This decision comes days after the viral video showcased a lewd act by the customers inside the venue at E Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side.

Foxtail and Skybar did not address the video amid police investigation into the incident that took place at the venue. According to KDKA News Radio, the controversial video featured the crowd present at the venue during the time and a girl in a lewd act. As per the video, the crowd appeared to cheer at someone as they inserted a glass bottle into a partially dressed woman's private parts.

Following the incident, the controversial video was circulated all over social media. However, the video's obscene nature caused it to be removed from almost all the platforms it was uploaded to.

Why was Pittsburgh's Foxtail Skybar temporarily shut down?

As the aforementioned video went viral, the bar and the club's owner, AMPD Group, received much flak over the incident. Following this criticism from localites and officials, the group took to Instagram to share a statement in which they disclosed their decision to close the Foxtail Skybar venue temporarily. The statement read:

"The safety and health of our guests and staff is our number one priority. After careful consideration, the owners of Foxtail/Skybar have decided to pause operations at the venue until further notice. The climate for operating a night time economy business in the South Side has regressed to the point of being unstable and has led to a customer base that is problematic. We will continue to support Mayor Gainey and the Public Safety Department's South Side Safety Initiative Plan. We look forward to rejoining the community once a solution to the issues plaguing our neighborhood has been successfully implemented."

The decision to close Pittsburgh's Foxtail Skybar venue seems to come after Mayor Ed Gainey's office held a virtual meeting with the Department of Public Safety and South Side business owners. According to WPXI, some owners pointed out the rise in crime in the area and urged the authorities to tackle the issue of underage customers. One particular business operative further called for an "underage curfew."

Meanwhile, local police have been reported to have temporarily addressed the issue of such controversial incidents at local bars. They have reportedly patrolled such areas and have been posted near such establishments that have caused issues in the past.

Dom @DomEisaman after that video… ill never step foot inside foxtail nightclub/skybar again after that video… ill never step foot inside foxtail nightclub/skybar again

The publication of WPXI further quoted District Justice Eugene Ricciardi, who expressed his disapproval of the indecent incident at the Foxtail Skybar showcased in the viral video. He said:

"That is an embarrassment. That video went viral across the United States. We have people in Florida that saw that video, what does that say about us?"

Justice Ricciardi reportedly further said that problematic bars should be shut down and a curfew should be reinstated in the area. He also called for a cap on alcohol sales. Meanwhile, KDKA News Radio stated that the involved customers who caused such controversy are now banned from the institutions.

Melinda Roeder @MelindaKDKA A judge has called for an immediate State of Emergency after video of a lewd act inside the Foxtail bar on the South Side was posted on social media. Tune in @KDKARadio for reaction to the video and a response from the bar owner who spoke with @MartyGriffinKD A judge has called for an immediate State of Emergency after video of a lewd act inside the Foxtail bar on the South Side was posted on social media. Tune in @KDKARadio for reaction to the video and a response from the bar owner who spoke with @MartyGriffinKD https://t.co/t1SfEOIJ04

Furthermore, a police complaint has been filed against those who caused the nuisance. However, any development in the investigation or the criminal charges against the involved individuals is unknown as of now. While not reported by local media, it is possible that the establishment's regulations and operative standards are now also being scrutinized over the indecent customer behavior displayed in the video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far