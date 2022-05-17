Freddie Gibbs jumped: Beef with Benny the Butcher explored as fight video from alleged assault surfaces online 

On May 14, Freddie Gibbs was in Buffalo, New York, to perform for his Space Rabbit Tour. Purported associates of Benny The Butcher supposedly attacked the rapper. Photos of the Indiana rapper with an apparent swollen eye have surfaced online. Netizens are now expressing sympathy towards the musician and sharing their opinions on the feud.

Tory Rogers, a musician from Buffalo, reportedly witnessed the attack, which is rumored to have taken place at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que restaurant.

OnThinIce @OnThinlce Freddie Gibbs got tossed around by B$F Freddie Gibbs got tossed around by B$F 😭 https://t.co/gYSQAVx6VZ

On May 15, Freddie Gibbs, whose real name is Fredrick Jamel Tipton, performed onstage with a swollen eye. The Bandana singer wore a ski mask (or a balaclava) to cover his injuries. The 39-year-old artist reportedly also got his chain stolen during the altercation.

Freddie Gibbs shows up to a concert with a swollen eye (Image via AP)

Internet reacts to Freddie Gibbs being physically assaulted by Benny The Butcher’s associates

The feud between the two artists began when Benny claimed during Spotify’s Most Necessary: Live interview that there was a possible collaboration with Gibbs, which “came and went.” Gibbs did not take the comment kindly and fired back at his fellow rapper. In an Instagram video, the Crime Pays singer said:

“Just keep my name out y’all mouth, man, when y’all talking to people who are doing interviews and s**t. Just say ‘next question, man. I don’t want to talk about that n***a, man.’ Just say ‘next muthaf***ing question.’ For real.”

Continuing to blast Benny The Butcher, Gibbs poked fun at him by mocking his November 2020 attempted robbery incident where Benny was shot in the leg.

Twitter users were disappointed to learn that the rapper was beaten up. A few also hilariously trolled Gibbs online. Tweets read:

Benny The Butcher comments on feud with Freddie Gibbs

During Benny The Butcher’s interview with Drink Champs earlier this month, Benny addressed his relationship with Gibbs.

Interviewer N.O.R.E. asked the 37-year-old rapper:

“What the f**k is up with you and Freddie Gibbs, man? I thought y’all was homies. Y’all went on tour, and all this s**t.”

Gibbs and Benny collaborated on Benny’s 2020 Burden of the Proof album. Gibbs appeared in the song One Way Flight.

Benny The Butcher, whose real name is Jeremie Damon Pannick, downplayed the feud. He said:

“Really, it ain’t nothing… I don’t get too into rap relationships with n***as ‘cause a lot of times it don’t be real. That n***a put a tweet up or some weird shit and I wouldn’t know why he did that s**t.”

When asked if he knew why the two were feuding, Benny responded by saying that he did not want to "ponder on it because this s**t will get crazy" if one gets emotional about it.

