FreeKs on Disney+: Release date, plot, and more

FreeKs is an upcoming Disney+ original series that is all set to debut exclusively on the streaming platform on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Maximiliano Gutiérrez and Martín Deus have acted as directors for the new series. The series will center around an immensely talented musician named Gaspar, who is also the leader of FreeKs, a popular band.

The series will focus on a set of serious issues, including defamation, social media outrage, fandom, the burden of success, and a musician's fight for his passion. The official trailer for the series was released by Disney+ on June 6, 2023. Since then, the audience has been eagerly waiting to see what FreeKs will bring to the table.

Disney+'s new original series FreeKs has a total of 13 episodes

What to expect from the upcoming Disney Plus series?

Scheduled to be released on June 28, 2023, the highly anticipated drama series has been written by José Miguel Arroyo, Maximiliano Gutiérrez, Mariano Berterreix, Sol Levinton, and Mario Schajris, among others. The air time of the series is 3:01 am ET. It consists of thirteen episodes in total.

A synopsis for the show, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"The life of Gaspar, a talented musician and leader of the band FreeKs, takes an unexpected turn when his friends accuse him of a crime he did not commit. This accusation has far-reaching consequences for Gaspar. He is determined to prove his innocence and get his former life back. Gaspar goes in search of the real culprit and does everything in his power to track him down. In the meantime, Gaspar has to watch his former band grow in popularity day by day."

The official description and trailer for the brand-new series provide viewers with intriguing hints and glimpses about what to expect from the series. It promises to take viewers on an emotionally driven journey of a once-established musician, now struggling to find his ground in the competitive and unforgiving music industry.

The series will also display the lead characters, including the other band members, Coco, Ludovico, Ulises, and Juani, trying to find out their true identities and purpose in life with the unfolding of each chapter of their journey. In the series, viewers will also see Gaspar forming a connection with an old-school musician named Oso, who takes him under his wing at his low point.

Guido Pennelli, Julián Cerati, and others star in the Disney+ series

The lead cast list for FreeKs entails:

Guido Pennelli as Gaspar

Julián Cerati as Ulises

Pablo Turturiello as Coco

Alan Madanes as Ludovico

Gastón Vietto as Juani

Julia Tozzi as Gi

Marcelo De Bellis as Ricrado Lugones

Malena Ratner as Nina

Pablo Sultani as Oso

Agustina Cabo as Isbella

Daniela Améndola as Fabi

Mariana Torres as Laura

