Friends: 5 food items Joey loves to eat

Joey is one of the most adored Friends characters for a reason. Regardless of his philandering and buffonish character, he is the most dependable and faithful friend one can ever have in their corner.

However, fans who know Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani in Friends know of his love for food (and he doesn't share it). The character's every other thought centers on satisfying his hunger to the point of it being a running joke, and his love for food is absolutely understandable.

The character has said some interesting things involving food in several instances. Tribbianis may not be brilliant intellectuals or world leaders, but they know how to eat, he once boasted.

Tribbiani is, hands down, the most genuine person amongst the six friends, owing to his truthful and devoted characteristics. He believed pizza employees to be his pals, ate chips to warm up his body before gobbling an entire Thanksgiving turkey, and was the only one who enjoyed Rachel's horrendous meat-custard dessert.

'The Joey Special' and four more food items that Joey Tribbiani would risk his life for

1) Meatball sub

Joey's love for the meatball sub sandwich is invincible. He even went as far as protecting the greatest sandwich in the world from what the guys - Ross, Chandler, and Joey - thought were gunshots (turns out it was just a carbackfire). It's no secret that Joey doesn't share food, but in this episode, he shared his beloved sandwich with Chandler, albeit just a bite, to show him how much he meant to Joey.

In fact, Joey loves meatball subs so much that Rachel and his sister Dina used it to distract him when he got mad at Dina for getting pregnant.

2) The Joey Special

Friends and pizza are two factors that never fail to lighten up one's day. Over the series' decade-long run, pizza was regularly featured in every other episode, most of the time in Joey's hands. This is unsurprising considering that all of the characters live in New York and have impeccable taste.

Every Friends fan knows that 'The Joey Special' is the best kind of pizza because it's two pizzas. Admirers certainly remember Tribbiani's almost obsessive relationship with the New York specialty.

3) Monica's jam

It is often said and believed that the best way to mend a broken heart is via good food. To Joey's delight, after her break up with Richard, Monica goes on a jam-making spree. She makes tons of jam and even considers creating a business out of it.

Nonetheless, nobody is more excited than Joey hearing this - he gets to eat free jam. The food enthusiast eats jam straight out of the jar and is heartbroken when Monica announces that she will discontinue making the product. Chandler even tries to make Joey choose between jam on the one hand and women on the other, to which he confidently replies:

"Put your hands together."

4) Thanksgiving turkey

Nobody is more disheartened than Joey Tribbiani when one fine Thanksgiving, Monica announces that she will not be including turkey in the meal. Tribbiani even gets into an intense discussion with Phoebe, where the latter tries to explain the beauty of the animal. However, he ends their conversation, stating that it tastes delicious.

Upon request, Monica makes the turkey in one condition - he will have to finish it in one sitting. Halfway through his meal, the sandwich lover leaves and re-enters wearing Phoebe's maternity pants for extra comfort. Unsurprisingly, he finishes the turkey with the Tribbiani name soaring high.

5) Rachel's English trifle

Rachel's English trifle is perhaps the most unforgettable of all the dishes on the show. Things started going south when Rachel made the traditional British dessert layered with ladyfingers, jam, custard, raspberries, and beef sautéed with peas and onions, topping it off with whipped cream and banana.

While for the rest of the group, the trifle is a nightmare come true, Joey steps in, showing his unbeatable love for food. He expresses his pleasure in eating the trifle. While Ross even complains that it tastes like feet, Joey instantly loved it for obvious reasons:

"What's not to like? Custard? Good. Jam? Good. Beef? GOOD!"

Joey's fervor and passion for food get a little out of control at times, but who can deny having thoughts about food at least a few times a day? His appetite and love for food are simply greater than that of an average person. In fact, if Friends was to miraculously continue airing again, he would be raving continuously about today's trendy food items.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia