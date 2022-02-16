Friends: 5 times Chandler Bing ruined Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one of the most celebrated holidays and Friends made it better by, in one way or another, ruining their Thanksgiving episodes. For most of these, the credit goes to Chandler Bing, who detests Thanksgiving.

In the popular sitcom, the six friends celebrate almost every occasion, holiday and festival together. While some days are as chaotic as they can get, others are comparatively more organized. The Thanksgiving episodes are renowned for their notorious plots, mouth-watering delicacies and dinners hosted by Chandler and Monica.

However, it isn't an episode of Friends if there is not mayhem caused by either of the friends. It's not about Chandler ruining Thanksgiving every other year. Instead, it's about his bizarre actions that made every occasion better than the previous one in Friends.

Five times Chandler Bing ruined Thanksgiving in Friends

1) The One With Chandler in a Box

The one with Chandler in a box (Image via Netflix)

Despite Chandler's cries for reconciliation, Joey refuses to forgive him for kissing his girlfriend, Kathy, and tries to make him suffer with silent treatment. Chandler's determination to go to any length for Joey's forgiveness ends with him spending six hours confined in a wooden box.

Nevertheless, the latter seems dissatisfied when Chandler tries to crack jokes from inside the box. Fans are moved when Kathy breaks up with Chandler, who's still inside the box, unwilling to cause any more rifts between the two friends.

Chandler maintains his silence throughout the situation showing his deep regrets for being a deceitful friend to Joey. This is when Joey decides to forgive him and encourages him to restore his relationship with Kathy.

Although Thanksgiving was ruined, fans were delighted to see the two friends making up for their mistakes.

2) The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs

The one where Chandler doesn't likes dogs (Image via Netflix)

While everyone assumes Chandler is allergic to dogs, it is revealed that he is scared of them. Phoebe has been secretly keeping a dog in Monica and Chandler's apartment for days and that doesn't help in this case. The fire caused in Phoebe's apartment left her with no choice but to stay with the two for the time being.

Chandler cannot stand being around the dog and therefore, they take it to Ross' apartment. But Monica has other plans as she decides to slip the dog back into their own apartment bedroom.

Regardless of their attempts to hide the dog, Chandler discovers the truth. Fans got really judgmental at this revelation and yet again, another Thanksgiving was ruined.

3) The One with All the Thanksgivings

The one with the all the Thanksgiving (Image via Netflix)

Although the episode mostly consists of flashbacks and stories about the characters' worst Thanksgiving experiences, viewers are taken back to the college days when Rachel, Monica, Chandler and Ross used to be college buddies. Monica narrates a Thanksgiving incident that happened in 1987, back when she was overweight.

Ross had invited Chandler over to stay the night at his family home when he exclaimed his discomfort being around his 'fat' sister, Monica.

Unfortunately, Monica overheard their conversation which completely wrecked her and resulted in her putting an end to the overeating habits.

In an attempt to get vengeance for the fat-shaming, Monica accidentally hurts Chandler, severing his toe and he is rushed to the hospital. The episode concludes on a loving note when, for the first time in their relationship, Chandler confesses his love for Monica. Fans will never forget the significant role the turkey played in making their ruined Thanksgiving a better one.

4) The One With the Late Thanksgiving

The one where everyone's late for Thanksgiving (Image via Netflix)

When Monica and Chandler refuse to host Thanksgiving dinner like every other year, Phoebe recommends that she compete with her own cooking from last year. Monica, unable to refuse a good challenge, accepts and starts cooking.

However, when Ross obtains New York Rangers premium tickets, Rachel, Phoebe and Joey decide to attend the game against Chandler's advice.

They are 45 minutes late for Thanksgiving dinner and find Monica and Chandler enraged, refusing to let them enter the apartment. Besides, Chandler was more furious because they went for the game without him.

The group knows Thanksgiving isn't Thanksgiving if not celebrated with loved ones and therefore, instantly forgive each other. Chandler and Monica receiving a call about adopting a baby put them in a jolly mood helping the situation. Thanksgiving isn't completely ruined after all.

5) The One Where Underdog Gets Away

The One Where Underdog Gets Away (Image via Netflix)

Monica and Ross plan to spend Thanksgiving dinner in her apartment while their parents are occupied. Chandler, who officially announces his hatred for pilgrim holidays as they remind him of his parents' split, intends to boycott Thanksgiving and remain in bed eating a basic meal.

Nevertheless, dinner plans proceed swimmingly, with Monica preparing a customized version of everybody's signature meal. When Chandler announces that the Underdog balloon has flown away from the Thanksgiving Parade, they all rush to the rooftop to witness the incident leaving behind the apartment keys.

Meanwhile, everything is the apartment has been consumed by fire and Chandler makes the situation worse saying, "Now this seems like Thanksgiving." Therefore, it becomes one of the very first Thanksgiving episodes in Friends ruined due to Chandler's carelessness.

