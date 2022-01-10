'Friends': 5 lesser-known facts about Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc is well known for his spectacular performance as Joey Tribbiani in the popular '90s sitcom Friends. We all love Joey Tribbiani, the adorably dim-witted womanizer and also a great friend.

Matt LeBlanc shunned the spotlight after Friends spinoff Joey failed to garner much attention. However, he made a comeback 10 years later. Here are some lesser-known facts about popular Friends star Matt LeBlanc.

1) Matt was broke

Before he got a break by successfully bagging the role of Joey in the audition, Matt LeBlanc was broke. When Matt auditioned for the role of Joey, he only had $11 to his name. So, the audition and the role was very important to him. When the cast first got paid for their roles, LeBlanc bought himself a hot meal.

2) He had big dreams

Matt had big dreams of becoming famous but never did he fathom he would be a famous actor one day. Ever since he was 8 years old, LeBlanc wanted to be a motorcycle racer and entered a lot of junior competitions for the same later in his life too. He also had other hobbies like parachute jumping and landscape photography.

3) Ketchup Commercial

Before Matt LeBlanc became famous as Joey in Friends, he was a regular feature on US television in the Heinz ketchup commercial. He won one of the world’s most prestigious advertising awards, Gold Lion, at the Cannes International Advertising Festival for his commercial feature. Matt LeBlanc also appeared in commercials for Levi’s 501s, Doritos, and Coca-Cola.

4) French

We all remember Joey and his desperate and funny attempts to learn French for an audition in Friends. However, in reality, Matt LeBlanc speaks French fluently as his father is French Canadian.

5) His marriage

Matt LeBlanc was married to the British model Melissa McKnight. Sadly, they divorced in 2006. The reason their marriage fell apart was due to Matt being unfaithful. He later publicly apologized to his ex-wife for the whole ordeal.

Also Read Article Continues below

Matt LeBlanc is also famous for starring in Man with a Plan, Joey, and Episodes.

Edited by Prem Deshpande