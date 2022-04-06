Friends: 5 Monica Geller dishes that are inviting and unforgettable

Across the ten seasons of Friends, Monica cooks some delightful recipes that made us all wish that we had a friend like her who would cook us delectable food on every occasion. Monica Geller-Bing was the chef-extraordinaire on Friends and we couldn't get enough of her.

If you do not know about Friends, it is one of the most popular TV shows of all time. It popularized the sitcom genre and is praised for its comedic genius to this day.

5 unforgettable Monica Geller dishes on Friends

Some of Monica's recipes were absolutely legendary, and they have become cultural icons in their own right. Here are five of our favorite Monica Gellar recipes from Friends that we can never forget about!

1) Ross' Sandwich

Ross' sandwich has to be one of Monica's most mouth-watering recipes if we are to go by his reaction to someone stealing it. In Season 5 episode 9, titled The One With Ross' Sandwich, a very grumpy and angry Ross has his moist-maker sandwich stolen at work which was made by Monica from Thanksgiving leftovers.

Ross appears to be devastated over the loss, and rightfully so because Monica's turkey sandwich is indeed a delight. As per Ross, Monica puts a gravy soaked bread in the middle of a turkey sandwich as a result of which it never tastes dry. Genius, we say.

2) Mac and Cheese

A teenage Monica made Man and Cheese to impress college-goer Chandler back in the day. Who knew that the dish would become the reason behind Monica pursuing the culinary arts later on?

Chandler did not eat Thanksgiving food so Monica made him the cheese, delectable pasta dish when he came over with Ross to their house. The dish was so good that Chandler carelessly commented that Monica should become a chef.

To whip up a bowl of Mac and Cheese, whisk flour and milk in a pan on the stove and add generous amounts of parmesan cheese to it. Season it with salt and pepper before adding the boiled pasta. Serve it with oregano and dig in.

3) Kiwi Lime Pie

Friends Season 2 Episode 6, The One with the Baby on the Bus, is the episode in which we are introduced to Monica's Kiwi Lime Pie. When Monica serves the kiwi lime pie and Ross proceeds to eat it thinking it is key lime pie. Turns out, he is allergic to kiwi. But hey, we cannot blame Monica for making delicious pies.

To make this pie, you will have to make the crust, filling and topping separately. The crust may be prepared by mixing graham crackers, macadamia nuts, butter and sugar, and then baking the mixture. The filling will have lime zest, lime juice, egg yolks, and condensed milk. Pour the filling over the crust and bake it. Once done, you can top it off with heavy cream, sugar and kiwi.

4) Thanksgiving Turkey

Warner Bros. @WBHomeEnt Monica with a turkey stuck on her head. That's it. That's the tweet. Monica with a turkey stuck on her head. That's it. That's the tweet. https://t.co/BrwW7YLL5e

Thanksgiving has always been a big part of Friends. Every year Monica cooks up a full-course meal, and the turkey is the star of that show. Monica makes a super delicious roast turkey and here is the recipe for it. We cannot get over how Chandler confessed his love to Monica when she had a Thanksgiving turkey on her head.

5) Mashed Potatoes

In the first Thanksgiving episode, The One Where Underdog Gets Away, Monica hosts Thanksgiving and prepares a wide range of dishes for the group to feast on. She goes the extra mile by making different kinds of potatoes that are reminiscent of home for each friend. For example, Joey asked for tots and Ross wanted lumpy mashed potatoes.

Mashed potatoes is fairly easy to make. Smash boiled potatoes and stir it in the pan with some butter and a sprinkle of warm water. Add herbs, seasoning or vegetables to customize this beloved side dish.

You can now try out Monica's recipes at home and relive some delicious episodes of Friends.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee