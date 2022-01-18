'Friends': Was Joey wrong in accusing Chandler of being a bad friend over the Kathy incident?

Joey and Chandler have been best friends since the beginning of Friends. There was hardly anything that could come between their long-standing friendship and trust in each other.

However, friendships have their ups and downs. Once Chandler broke some unspoken rules of friendship with Joey and the two ended up drifting apart for a little while. The reason for this rift was a girl, Kathy, whom Joey was dating at that moment.

Chandler and Joey's relationship in Friends

Chandler was always an awkwardly shy character, with women. He was perpetually nervous around them, especially when he found them attractive. This was due to his lack of self-confidence.

Joey, on the other hand, had quite a charming personality when it came to interacting with women. He dated multiple ladies throughout the ten seasons of the sitcom.

Chandler was supportive of Joey's choices and never came between him and his liaisons. However, one time, Chandler fell head-over-heels in love with a girl who turned out to be Joey's girlfriend.

Given how Chandler is, he could not get Kathy out of his mind but his conscience told him not to pursue his feelings as it would be betraying Joey.

But emotions got the better of Chandler when he couldn't contain his feelings anymore and ended up kissing Kathy. This overwhelmed him with guilt. When Joey hears about this, he is angry and heartbroken.

Why did Joey accuse Chandler?

Joey was not angry because Chandler had feelings for his girlfriend. He was angry with his disregard for their friendship. When Chandler confesses to Joey, he calmly reassures him that it was okay and he was glad that the former came to him before doing anything with Kathy. But when Joey learns of the kiss, he refuses to forgive Chandler and cuts him off.

Though Joey and Kathy were not exclusive at that time, meaning both could see other people while dating each other, what Chandler did was wrong. It was a breach of trust and friendship.

Chandler should have valued his friendship with Joey and gone to him before acting on his feelings with Kathy. Knowing Joey, he would have stepped aside and approved of him dating Kathy.

Though what Kathy and Chandler did could not be counted as cheating, it was another kind of betrayal - a betrayal of friendship.

