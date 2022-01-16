 'Friends': Should Chandler have dated Kathy knowing Joey was her boyfriend?

Laced with comedy, drama, love, and heartbreak, Friends has always won our hearts. There have been some good times and some emotional ones as we journeyed through ten years with Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler, and Joey, partaking in their ups and downs in life. Even after 25 years since the show aired, Friends still moves us in the same way.

One of the most prominent plot points of the sitcom was relationships and dating. Through the 10 years, the six characters dated a number of people until they finally found their true love and settled. Some of those relationships really moved fans, who wished they had ended up together. However, some relationships were just bad mistakes.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Joey and Chandler's relationship in 'Friends'

Chandler was always the shy and awkward one, making witty and sarcastic remarks, but failing miserably to find successful relationships. However, Joey, his best friend, was quite charming with all the success with women.

Throughout the ten seasons, we saw Joey flirt and date a number of women while Chandler stood by like a supportive best friend. However, one time Chandler crossed a line and ended up kissing Joey's then girlfriend which caused a rift between the two best friends.

Kathy enters the picture

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Fan @friends_quotes1

: Bye (She leaves & he leans against door) Are u still out there?

K:(outside door) No (They kiss) http://t.co/TiQ4zIyqPO Kathy: Bye #Chandler : Bye (She leaves & he leans against door) Are u still out there?K:(outside door) No (They kiss) http://t.co/TiQ4zIyqPO Kathy: Bye#Chandler: Bye (She leaves & he leans against door) Are u still out there?K:(outside door) No (They kiss) http://t.co/TiQ4zIyqPO

One time while hanging out at Central Perk, a really cool and pretty girl catches Chandler's eye. Though nervous at first, he goes up to her only to learn that she was going out with Joey.

Chandler backs down when he gets to know of Joey and Kathy's relationship but sadly he has fallen in love with Kathy. So much so that he couldn't get her out of his mind and had to end up ignoring and avoiding her. Joey notices this and is hurt because he thinks Chandler does not like Kathy. Little did he know that Chander was head over heels in love with Joey's girlfriend.

Kathy and Chandler

The tension between Chandler and Kathy keeps growing until it boils over and the two end up kissing.

No matter how hard Chandler tried, he could not get Kathy out of his head. Meanwhile Kathy too started developing feelings for Chandler. It was all in control until one day when Chandler and Kathy were alone in Chandler's apartment that he shared with Joey, the cannot contain the tension anymore and kiss.

Overridden with guilt, Chandler now faces a new challenge. He must tell Joey what he did. When Joey learns of what transpired between the two, he is outraged at Chandler's betrayal. No matter how much Chandler tries to apologise, Joey will not listen and is heartbroken.

Also Read Article Continues below

It was absolutely wrong of Chandler to kiss Kathy knowing that she was going out with his best friend. It is true that sometimes emotions get the better of us but Chandler should have valued his long time friendship with Joey over his feelings for a girl he had just met and hardly had any conversations with.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider