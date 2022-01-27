Friends: 5 things Ross Geller told Rachel Green during their "we were on a break" fight

Friends Season 3 Episode 15, The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break, aired on February 13, 1997 and marked the beginning of the "we were on break" era.

Ross and Rachel's relationship was frequently the sitcom's key plotline. While they eventually reconciled, one of the moments that has remained in the minds of viewers and one that also prompted much controversy was when Ross and Rachel broke up.

Here are five things Ross Geller said to Rachel Green during their "we were on a break" brawl.

5 times Ross said impactful things to Rachel and shaped the storyline of 'Friends'

1) Rachel and Ross take a break

This is the part where they get into an argument over Mark, who is Rachel's coworker in Season 3. Ross tells Rachel that he's fed up of having a conversation with her answering machine. When he inquires whether this is about Mark, Rachel just loses her patience and says, "Perhaps we should take a break." This is when the frustrated couple admits they don't know what to do anymore. Ross then offers to take a break and cool off with frozen yogurt. Rachel clarifies once again, "No, we're taking a break.”

2) The morning after "the break" officially begins

In Friends Season 3 Episode 16, Ross says to Rachel, "I didn't think there was a relationship to jeopardize, I was under the impression that we were no longer together." "We were on a break," Rachel reiterates. He said this in response to Rachel's accusation that he was the one who ruined their relationship by sleeping with Chloe.

"You think you're going to get out of this on a technicality?" Rachel continues.

3) The one after Ross says Rachel

This is the scene where Ross tries to make it up to Emily and her parents for everything that went south during their wedding. He says to Emily’s parents, “Yeah, I said Rachel’s name, but it didn’t mean anything. She’s just a friend. That’s all.”

This was after the episode of Friends where Rachel pays a visit to Ross and Emily's wedding and he says Rachel's name at the altar.

4) What happened in Vegas, didn’t stay in Vegas

Rachel and Ross after a fight (Image via NBC)

This is the Friends episode where Ross tells Rachel, "I can't have three failed marriages. I'm not going to be that man." He says this to deny Rachel’s request of getting an annulment of their marriage in Vegas, a promise that he made to her when they were there. Rachel, however, doesn't pay heed to this and insists on the annulment, calling their marriage “the world’s worst hangover.”

5) The episode of Ross’s denial

“We’re just friends now. Why would I do anything stupid?” Ross says to Phoebe, when she asks him to avoid making any rash decisions regarding Rachel. Ross later tells Rachel that she could live with him.

He also tells Phoebe that he didn't inform Rachel that they were still married since he didn't want to upset her any more.

