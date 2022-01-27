'Friends': 5 times Ross Geller bored his friends with academic knowledge

Ross Geller, popularly known as the dinosaur guy on Friends, could sometimes be the most boring character ever to appear on a sitcom. Ross was a paleontology professor and took his job very seriously. However, he was often portrayed as the most boring character on the show due to his geekiness.

Though most of his friends were bored when he would talk about his "dinosaur stuff," Ross was never perturbed by the discouragement and would continue updating his friends on science and trivia.

5 times Ross Geller bored everyone with his academic knowledge

Here are five hilarious instances where Ross Geller was an absolute bore and made everyone groan in agony.

1) Preparing for a lecture

In the show, Dr. Ross Geller was a renowned paleontology professor who took his job very seriously, and as such, he was really boring. We got a glimpse of his monotonous teaching style on Friends when he rehearsed his lecture in front of the gang.

Before starting his job as a professor, Ross attempted to go through his lecture once in front of his friends. His monotonous style of delivery put almost everyone to sleep. It was so boring that Rachel suggested he use visual aids to make it a bit more engaging!

2) Comet watching

In Episode 12 of Season 7, the gang, along with Tag, Rachel's then boyfriend, went to the rooftop to see a comet that would supposedly pass by. They settled in for a nice time, but Ross, being himself, attempted to share some scientific trivia when Monica exasperatedly asked when the comet would appear.

When Ross began his story with "Technically seven billion years ago..." and everyone, fearing another of his science lectures, got up to leave. He promised he wouldn't start again, but not before telling everyone the scientific name of the comet.

3) Ross tries to flirt

Unlike Joey, Ross Geller was a terrible flirt. But that did not stop him from trying. One time, when a pizza delivery girl came to deliver a pizza, Ross attempted to strike a conversation with her by asking whether they made pizzas on the wood burning ovens. When the girl replied they cooked on gas, Ross goes on one of his monologs about gas, which predictably, gets progressively worse and scares the girl away, without her payment!

4) Chandler sleeps with his eyes open

Ross Geller had a habit of discussing scientific topics with the gang without realizing that he was boring everyone out of their minds. Once, he began telling Chandler how, by 2030, computers would carry out the same functions as the human brain, and individuals could download their thoughts on it and live forever, Chandler was so bored with his narrative that he said he didn't know he had the ability to sleep with his eyes open.

5) Joey and Ross

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Fan

Ross: Hey Joey. (To Rachel) Hey you.

Rachel: Hey you.

Joey: Hey & look he brought flowers. Thanks Ross, but I’m really more of a candy kind of guy. (Laughs)

Ross: You’re weird today.

Joey and Ross always made for a hilarious combination on Friends.

Joey and Ross always made for a hilarious combination on Friends. While Ross was a serious academician, Joey was a dimwit who didn't care for Ross' interests. While playing catch, Ross attempted to share with Joey an interesting discovery about pre-historical creatures but Joey was so disinterested that he simply ignored him altogether.

Though Ross Geller could be boring at times, he was really very passionate about his work no matter how boring others thought it was.

