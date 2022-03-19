Friends: How much do the stars make from show reruns? 

Friends is undoubtedly one of the greatest sitcoms ever made that entertained the audience across generations. Starring famous actors like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and more, the show, as you know, revolves around the lives of six adults from Manhattan and how they deal with their lives and their bonding with one another.

The show has made a tremendous amount of money across its tenure, and even today, it is streaming on leading OTT platforms. But how much of that goes to the actors who took the show to the epitome of popularity? This article will briefly take you through how much money the stars from Friends earned from the show's rerun.

Friends stars earn $20 million each for the show's rerun

How much did the stars charge back in the shooting days?

The earnings of the cast members saw a significant rise with every episode. For season 1 & 2, the main characters got $22,500 and 40,000, respectively. The amount increased to $75,000 and $85,000 for seasons 3 and 4, and for seasons 5 and 6, the earnings rose to $100,000 and $125,000 per episode.

The earnings increased by an insane margin in seasons 7 and 8, where the stars were paid $750,000 per episode.

How much do the actors earn now?

On today's date, the cast made around $10-20 million from the show. The cut is just 2% of the show's overall syndication revenue, about $1 billion per year. The amount is pretty low as compared to what the actors received previously. However, they were paid $2.5 million each for Friends Reunion. The amount was for one-evening work.

What's next?

Years back, when the actors signed up for this sitcom, a deal was made that would allow them to enjoy royalties as long funds kept flowing in. Since the show is still streaming on multiple platforms, thanks to its global popularity, it can be said that the stars will continue to receive their share even in the days to come.

Wrapping it up

Friends is much more than just being about how much each star earned. It is about a larger-than-life show that has entertained audiences from all across the globe over decades. It is about humor, friendship, love, and everything else that one encounters in this beautiful journey called life.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar