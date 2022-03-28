Friends-themed house on sale: Price and more explored

A Friends-themed house exists in Texas. The property is worth $330,000 (£248,968) and is up for sale. If you are a Friends fanatic and are willing to burn your pocket to lead the rest of your life in this one-of-a-kind house, then here are the details for you.

Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 @zillowgonewild If you like the show FRIENDS today is your lucky day because we’ve got the perfect Houston townhome for you If you like the show FRIENDS today is your lucky day because we’ve got the perfect Houston townhome for you https://t.co/k6TsKqbkgJ

Friends was never just a regular TV show that aired for a decade. It was a larger-than-life sitcom that entertained and inspired fans from different generations. Some of them were so into the sitcom that they made tattoos of the show while others started talking and acting like the onscreen characters.

Friends-themed house on sale for $330,000

The one where everyone moves to Texas

The house stretches across 2000 square feet and is located at 1706 Bevis St. It comes along with a Central Perk-themed lounge and a couple of bedrooms that remind of Monica's apartment. The house also comes along with a garage that has a 220-volt charger for Tesla cars.

The interior is filled with furniture and wall decor that reminds of nothing but the epic sitcom. The kitchen is all blue and somewhat resembles the place where Monica used to cook. A wall decor by the side of the stairs also features a scene from the show where Ross shouts "pivot." The apartment also comes along with a foosball table, one that was present in Joey and Chandler's apartment.

Though the house has everything that would remind the owner of the famous TV show, as of now there has been no serious enquiry about the purchase details. One strong reason could be the whopping $330,000 that one would have to spend to become the owner of the apartment.

However, one can easily expect that a house like this will not remain unsold for a very long time as someone who has followed the show seriously will eventually show some interest.

A quick rundown of Friends

Co-created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and distributed by Warner Brothers, the show was a fan-favorite family sitcom that aired between 1994 and 2004. The storyline revolved around 6 impetuous characters and the bonding among them.

The performances of the actors were so realistic that fans from even different generations connected with them pretty easily. The show received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Seriesran runs for 10 episodes.

