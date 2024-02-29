Friends: Why Chandler doesn't like dogs, explained

In Friends, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) sneaks a puppy into Monica and Chandler’s apartment in season 7 episode 8 titled “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs”.

After Monica and Chandler leave their apartment to use Ross’s oven, Phoebe decides to bring the puppy out of the room. It is at that moment that Monica sees the dog from Ross’s apartment and calls Phoebe. On returning to their place, Chandler claims that he is allergic to dogs.

Phoebe has named the puppy Clunkers and then reveals to them that it has been staying at their apartment for many days now, and Chandler has shown no signs of allergic reaction. She also tells them that the puppy belongs to her friends who have gone out of town.

It is then in Friends that Chandler reveals that he is not allergic but is afraid of dogs.

Why does Phoebe sneak the puppy into Chandler and Monica’s apartment in Friends?

After her apartment caught fire, Phoebe moved in with Monica and Chandler. She has been surreptitiously watching a dog in her room for her friends. Although everyone believes Chandler is allergic to dogs, the truth is that Chandler is simply afraid of dogs.

Chandler issues a warning, to his friends saying that they must choose between him and the puppy to stay in the apartment. Everyone in the gang supports Clunkers the puppy.

Joey is the only person in a group of Friends who is aware of how much Chandler is afraid of dogs. After Monica and Phoebe bring Clunkers to Ross's apartment, Monica immediately falls in love with Clunkers.

Monica, Phoebe, and Ross then decide to take the dog back to Monica’s apartment and sneak it without giving Chandler a hint.

Ross tells Chandler not to attempt to console Monica, and that he is not allowed to enter the bedroom because Chandler forced the dog outside. Chandler goes to Ross's place to retrieve the puppy so that Monica is happy.

However, when the dog isn't there, Chandler believes it escaped and searches the entire flat for it.

After returning, Chandler tells Monica he's sorry for disappointing her. Clunkers, according to Monica and Phoebe's story for Chandler, managed to return to their flat.

Friends: What other events take place on Thanksgiving?

Phoebe goes too far with the "Thanksgiving miracle" narrative. Chandler brings a six-minute name-all game from the workplace. However, nobody can complete the simple task of naming 50 U.S. states.

When Ross plays the game, he names 46 states. Ross is given a challenge by Chandler to do the challenge, or else he won't get dinner.

Ross then becomes obsessed with listing every state in the US to be eligible for Thanksgiving dinner. Ross is unable to finish the challenge after becoming stuck at 49. He is going hungry.

He finishes the game late that evening (forgetting Delaware), and then has dinner. Ross doesn't seem to care that he has named Nevada twice to earn his dinner.

Rachel invites her assistant Tag to Monica’s and Chandler’s apartment for dinner after he has recently broken up with his girlfriend. Rachel is hesitant to tell Tag that she has been crushing on him and is looking forward on how to make her move on him.