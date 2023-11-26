Why was the Friends spin-off Joey canceled? Explained

In the vast landscape of television, where spin-offs can either soar to new heights or falter in the shadow of their predecessors, Joey Tribbiani from Friends embarked on his own solo adventure in the aptly titled series Joey. Despite the excitement surrounding the spin-off that completely centered on Matt LeBlanc’s character from the original series, the show faced a premature end.

This eventually left fans wondering why it didn’t work out and took an unexpected turn, where it could have been the next big thing. However, for the Friends fandom, the picture was pretty clear as the cancellation insinuated that the spin-off faced challenges, grappling with the towering legacy of the original with the failure to carve its niche in the realm of TV and the pressure of going solo.

Kevin S Bright reveals the actual reason that led to the cancellation of Joey

Kevin S Bright, after entering a partnership with Marta Kauffman and David Crane for the comedy sitcom Friends, attained a level of success that surpassed expectations and became a highlight of his career.

Following the success of the show, he executively directed and produced the spin-off, Joey. However, it didn’t manage to sustain long and was eventually canceled after two seasons comprising 46 episodes in total.

Surprisingly, Bright didn’t anticipate the show to be a failure, but he eventually came to realize the actual reason that made him acknowledge the fact that the Friends spin-off would have survived. Here’s what Bright had to say about the unsuccessful turn of the show:

"It didn't allow Matt [LeBlanc] to have this carefree kind of lifestyle, and it tried to make Joey grow up – and I think that was a huge mistake. Joey, in my mind, should have been a kid for life, until he found the right woman who was willing to take care of this kid – and accept him as who he was. I think the transformation of Joey into a guy who doesn't know how to get a date, who doesn't have any friends – I think that made the audience go away."

From the beginning of Friends, Joey is portrayed as someone who likes to have fun and may not have to be the smartest, but he’s good at heart. Regardless of his womanizing tendencies, he is shown to be an ideal friend who is loyal and caring towards his herd, including Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, and Rachel. The thing that makes him an adorable and interesting character is his childishness.

However, as the spin-off story went on, it became tricky to keep Joey’s character just right. Additionally, the special connection he had with his old friends was missing. After Friends came to an end, fans heavily missed the absence of the other characters and the bond between them.

All characters of Friends have their own unique personality: David Schwimmer's Ross is a hopeless geek and romantic, Courtney Cox's Monica is a control freak with severe OCD, Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe is quirky and eclectic, Jennifer Aninston's Rachel is a bit of an airhead and independent, Matthew Perry's Chandler is pessimistic and sarcastic, and lastly Matt LeBlanc's Joey, flirtatious and childish.

Each of the characters represented a different aspect, and together, they made the show enjoyable and endearing, which was certainly missing in the spin-off. The cast was easily forgettable, and they failed to fill in the void left by Friends' ending.

Despite the poor ratings and bad reception, Bright stated that releasing the spin-off was another reason behind its downfall, claiming that the show would have been in the top 10 charts if it had been released a little later. Here’s what he further said about how the spin-off would have done if it had been released now:

"If the show was on today, I'd bet you we're in the top 10... with the ratings that we were canceled with at that time!" he said. "But yes, [looking back], I would have definitely done it differently."

Although the spin-off’s journey was cut short, witnessing Matt LeBlanc revive the iconic character brought a nostalgic and delightful charm to fans of Friends.

As the curtains fell on Joey’s solo escapades, the enduring joy from LeBlanc’s reprisal left an indelible mark, reminding everyone of the enduring legacy of the beloved character and the everlasting impact Friends left on the world of sitcoms.