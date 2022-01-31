'Friends': Why did Joey and Rachel's relationship end abruptly? 

For 10 seasons, Friends delivered hilarious and compelling storylines, some of which were instant hits and others that fans loathed. Perhaps the most unanimously disliked storyline in the sitcom was Joey and Rachel's fling, which spanned seasons 8,9, and 10.

It all began in Season 8 when Joey fell for a newly pregnant Rachel, who did not initially reciprocate his feelings. The duo finally kissed in the Season 9 finale and started to date during the first half of season 10. However, the relationship ended abruptly.

How did Joey and Rachel end on 'Friends'?

The fling between the duo started with Joey developing feelings for Rachel in The One Where Joey Dates Rachel, after they went on a casual date together. Joey found himself infatuated with Rachel and things really got difficult for him, as Rachel shared his apartment as well.

Their relationship developed as an arc from season 8 to season 10, with Rachel realizing she liked Joey in The One With Rachel's Dream. They dated for a while, but could never get past kissing.

Eventually, in season 10, after having a talk with Chandler and Monica, who went from being friends to getting married, they realized it would never work out between them because their friendship was too deep.

What is the real reason behind their breakup?

The relationship between Joey and Rachel was always meant to end. Neither fans nor cast members approved of their relationship, with Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston themselves complaining to show creator David Crane regarding the storyline.

Crane agreed that the relationship was wrong and revealed that it was always meant to end. But he still ran with the storyline because he felt it was important to showcase the relationship, since it added depth and dynamic to the storyline. Crane has said, regarding the relationship,

"That happens in life. There is the relationship that shouldn't be. Even though you love someone, that's not who you're going to be with."

The relationship was meant to reveal a whole new side to Joey and the emotional maturity he went through, and Rachel was always meant to end up with Ross.

