Who played Erika, Joey Tribbiani’s fan and girlfriend in Friends?

Joey Tribbiani was known for his way with women, and how easily he could flirt with them and charm them. Throughout the 10 seasons of Friends, Joey dated a number of women and had a long line of affairs.

Some of the women Joey dated were really beautiful and charming and had us wishing that Joey had a stable relationship with them. But then came Erika Ford. Though she left us entertained with her antics, everyone was glad she finally left Joey.

Joey Tribbiani's girlfriend Erika Ford?

Joey Tribbiani was a struggling actor trying his best to land gigs and make a name for himself. Naturally he was thrilled to receive fan mail from a woman called Erika, who ended up being his stalker who showed up to his apartment. However, she turned out to be a very beautiful woman who Joey was enchanted by. He decided to date her but it didn't take long for him to figure out that there was something wrong with her. Erika believed that Joey was Dr. Drake Ramoray in reality and that everything on Days of Our Lives was happening in real life. She was in love, not with Joey but with Dr. Drake Ramoray.

When Joey tells her the truth, she is confused and refuses to believe it. Ross comes up with a lie and tells Erika that Joey is Hans Ramoray, Drake's evil twin, and eventually the gang plays along with the story. Joey, seeing this as an opportunity to get rid of her, tells Erika that she deserves to be with the real Drake and suggests she go to Salem to find him. Erika leaves to find her true love, who ofcourse didn't exist, and that was the last we saw of her.

Who plays Erika?

Brooke Shields played Erika Ford in the Friends episode The One After The Superbowl. She is an American actress and supermodel who started her modeling career at the age of 12 and received great acclaim for the title role in Pretty Baby. Shields is known for starring in several dramas in the 80s including The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love. Following her appearance on Friends, she starred in her own series Suddenly Susan from 1996-2000.

Edited by Sabika