5 Friends instances that a 90s kid will relate to

Looking back, it has been almost 30 years since the pilot episode of Friends aired. The show became a big part of every 90s kid's life as they followed the sitcom through its ten years. It sure makes one nostalgic to think about it.

Though Friends still has an evergrowing fan base, it will always remain special for fans who grew up in the 90s because of the show's references to that decade and classic one-liners that the generation is familiar with.

Five instances from Friends every 90s kids will appreciate

The legendary series is a treasure trove of 90s references, making it relatable and evoking nostalgia in every 90s kid.

1) Land phone and voice mail

In the current era of cell phones that consume our lives, land phones and voice mails sure are a nostalgic reminder of the past. Land phones, especially voice mails, played an important role in Friends.

From Rachel confessing her love for Ross over voice mail and the gang discovering Chandler and Monica's secret relationship from a message left by Chandler on Monica's land phone, voice mails have played a crucial role in Friends.

2) Renting DVDs

In the age of Netflix and other streaming platforms, DVDs have become redundant. But watching Joey, Chandler, and Ross rent Die Hard DVDs to watch together is a warm reminder of childhoods spent watching movies by renting DVDs from local stores.

With everything available at their fingertips, today's generation will not relate to the fun of going DVD hunting for a movie night.

3) Zima, the beverage

FRIENDS @FriendsTV Do you remember when Chandler hosted Ross's first bachelor party @pizzahut Do you remember when Chandler hosted Ross's first bachelor party @pizzahut? https://t.co/dLA7WplU3R

Zima was essentially the "Smirnoff Ice" of the 90s. It was a lightly carbonated alcoholic beverage that would have been in the hands of any 90s party-goer.

In Season 4 Episode 22, "The One With The Worst Best Man Ever", Joey suggested a pack of Zima for Ross' bachelor party. Though no longer available, Zima is a nostalgic reminder of party days in the 90s.

4) Easy bake oven

In Season 7 Episode 13, "The One Where Rosita Dies", Ross and Monica revisit their childhood home to go through their old belongings. One of the toys the two found in their belongings was Monica's Easy-Bake Oven, in which she would attempt to bake cookies, even if they were slightly undercooked.

The Easy-Bake Oven was a popular toy for many kids to have. Sadly, the product was discontinued by Hasbro in 2011.

5) Princess Leia

The original Star Wars trilogy was a craze in the 90s, and Princess Leia was a popular crush for all fans. In Season 3 Episode 1, titled "The One With The Princess Leia Fantasy", Rachel makes Ross' fantasy come true when she seduces Ross in the Princess Leia costume worn by Carrie Fisher in Return of The Jedi.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer