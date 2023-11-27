From dance moves to dazzling gifts: Harry Jowsey's $14K Bracelet for Rylee Arnold

In a gesture that appears to blend the glamor of reality TV with the sparkle of high-end fashion, Harry Jowsey, known from the hit show Too Hot to Handle, recently presented Rylee Arnold, a professional dancer from Dancing with the Stars, with a luxurious gift. The item in question is a $14,000 bracelet from the prestigious brand Van Cleef & Arpels, known for its exquisite gold and diamond jewelry.

This gift has caught the public eye not just for its opulence but also for the growing closeness it suggests between Jowsey and Arnold. Following their collaborative journey on Dancing with the Stars, which ended on Taylor Swift night, this gift marks a significant moment in their evolving relationship.

Rylee Arnold receives $14,000 bracelet from Harry Jowsey in a gesture that reflects their growing bond

Harry Jowsey's choice of gift for Rylee Arnold – a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet – is notable for its luxury and symbolism. The bracelet, valued at around $14,000, is made of gold and adorned with diamonds, reflecting a sense of appreciation and affection.

The moment of gifting, captured and shared on social media, showed Arnold's genuine surprise and delight, further highlighting the personal connection between the two. Arnold expressed,

"Harry! It’s beautiful…Harry! Oh my gosh I’m gonna cry, oh my gosh it’s stunning!”

Harry Jowsey gifts $14k worth bracelet to Rhylee Arnold. (image via Snapchat/Harry Jowsey)

Adding to the narrative of their growing relationship, is the news of Jowsey and Arnold reportedly having spent Thanksgiving together with Arnold's family. Fans of the show feel that the inclusion of Harry Jowsey in a family event, and their shared moments with Arnold's relatives, suggest a level of acceptance and comfort that goes beyond mere friendship or professional acquaintance. Photos and videos from the day show the pair enjoying a beach sunset.

Moreover, the relationship between Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold has become a subject of keen interest, both in the media and among the public. This interest is not just due to their celebrity status but also because of the intriguing nature of their evolving relationship post their appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Their time on Dancing with the Stars was marked by impressive performances and a visible chemistry that caught the audience's attention. The couple survived in the competiton till Taylor Swift night. While initially, their interactions were professional, centered around their dance routines and performances, the dynamics seem to have shifted, as evidenced by their recent activities and the gift exchange.

In fact, initially, both Jowsey and Arnold were quick to deny any romantic involvement, focusing on their participation in the dance competition. However, their recent public appearances and the intimate nature of their interactions have led to renewed speculation about the nature of their relationship. Fans feel the shift from professional dance partners to spending personal time together, including family events, suggests a deeper connection.

Final thoughts

The evolving relationship between Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, especially in the context of their celebrity status, has implications for their public image and potential future projects. Their visibility as a pair, whether in the dance world or in the broader realm of entertainment, could open up new opportunities for collaboration or individual pursuits.

It's important to remember that most of what is known comes from their public appearances and social media posts. Since neither person has directly confirmed their connection, it is still only a speculation among viewers and fans.